How to watch December 2025 NHL games on ESPN

As the weather cools down, the race to the Stanley Cup heats up. The NHL closes out the 2025 calendar year with a host of games available on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. Check out the full slate of December matchups below.

December NHL games

*All times Eastern

Dec. 2, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

10 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

Dec. 4, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets on Disney+

10 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

Dec. 9, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes

Dec. 11, 2025

7 p.m.: Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche on ESPN

Dec. 12, 2025

8 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

Dec. 18, 2025

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres

Dec. 23, 2025

8 p.m.: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

