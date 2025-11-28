Kirill Kaprizov scores on a power play in overtime to win it for the Wild against the Blackhawks. (0:55)

Stop us if you've heard this before, but ESPN's panel of reporters, analysts and broadcasters continues to believe the Colorado Avalanche are the top team in the league in the weekly Power Rankings vote.

Beyond No. 1, there were some major swings this week, with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings making a jump, while the Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks fell.

But this is a time for thanks and positive vibes. So for each team, we've pulled a reason for hope out of the quarter-season grades story published earlier this week, with insights on the Western teams from Ryan S. Clark, and the East from Kristen Shilton.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Nov. 21. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 84.8%

Reason for hope: Nathan MacKinnon is in a position to win his second Hart Trophy. Cale Makar could win his third Norris Trophy -- and could challenge MacKinnon for the Hart. They now appear to have the supporting cast capable of providing consistent contributions. The Avs might be the best team in the NHL. And at their current pace, they could threaten, if not surpass, the Bruins' record of 135 regular-season points set in 2022-23.

Next seven days: @ MIN (Nov. 28), vs. MTL (Nov. 29), vs. VAN (Dec. 2), @ NYI (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 70.8%

Reason for hope: Glen Gulutzan's second stint in charge of the Stars could be defined by perspective. There are some questions why the Stars are in the bottom 10 in scoring chances per 60 minutes, shots per 60 and high-danger scoring chances per 60. But there are also those who would argue that maybe it's just a sign of efficiency. The Stars have the NHL's No. 2 power-play unit, and are also 10th in goals per game.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Nov. 28), vs. OTT (Nov. 30), @ NYR (Dec. 2), @ NJ (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 65.2%

Reason for hope: The Hurricanes thrive in coach Rod Brind'Amour's structure that emphasizes smothering defensive play. Their offense has really exceled this season, though, ranking second overall thanks to a potent Seth Jarvis (who leads the team in goals) a slippery Sebastian Aho (pacing Carolina in points) and the always-steady Jordan Staal. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been excellent in net amid starter Frederik Andersen's tough start. Overall, the Hurricanes are deep, detailed and disciplined.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Nov. 28), vs. CGY (Nov. 30), vs. TOR (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 63%

Reason for hope: The strongest indication of just how well the Ducks are doing this season is Leo Carlsson's projected scoring pace. A Ducks player has finished with more than 100 points in a season only four times in franchise history. Carlsson is not only on pace to join a list with Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne, but he's projected to finish with 108 points. That places Carlsson in a position to have one of the best individual seasons in team history, and threaten Selanne's franchise record of 109 points.

Next seven days: vs. LA (Nov. 28), @ CHI (Nov. 30), @ STL (Dec. 1), vs. UTA (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 65.2%

Reason for hope: Regardless of what a season throws at them, this team adjusts to its circumstances and remains dangerous. Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov pack a one-two punch up front to lead the offense, and Guentzel's performance has been particularly strong this season while the Lightning's depth has been under the microscope. The Lightning also have Anthony Cirelli as an archetypal 200-foot center, and Victor Hedman can still go toe-to-toe to be among the league's best defenders. The Lightning are a solid defensive group and dominate on the penalty kill.

Next seven days: @ DET (Nov. 28), @ NYR (Nov. 29), @ NYI (Dec. 2), vs. PIT (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 67.4%

Reason for hope: New Jersey's star-studded offense has been producing at a solid rate this season; Jack Hughes had 20 points through 17 games, Jesper Bratt had 21 through 21 and Nico Hischier is still capable of being one of the league's premier two-way centers. The Devils' goaltending is another strength because of veteran Jake Allen, who has been excellent handling an increased workload this season. Meanwhile, defenseman Simon Nemec has blossomed after taking a bit longer to hit his stride than some expected after he went No. 2 in the 2022 draft. He has taken on a heavy workload, and that has only amplified how good he can be in the Devils' own end as well as jumping into the rush.

Next seven days: @ BUF (Nov. 28), vs. PHI (Nov. 29), vs. CBJ (Dec. 1), vs. DAL (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 60.9%

Reason for hope: There was a strong belief the Golden Knights were going to score many goals this season -- and they have. Losing their No. 1 defenseman in Alex Pietrangelo as he recovers from a bilateral femur reconstruction raised questions, but they've used the first quarter to establish themselves as one of the more consistent defensive structures in the NHL. The Golden Knights have been a top-three team this season in shots per 60 and limiting high-danger scoring chances per 60.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Nov. 28), vs. SJ (Nov. 29), vs. CHI (Dec. 2)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 62.5%

Reason for hope: Being able to consistently field the same roster. The Wild had one of the best starts of any team last season, but injuries forced them to fight just to grab a wild-card spot. To be clear, this season has had its challenges. But the Wild have had eight players appear in all 23 games, and 13 of their skaters have played in at least 20. The impact of that has been reflected in their defensive core: Three of the top four defensemen in terms of average ice time have played in every game, and Jonas Brodin has sat out only one.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Nov. 28), vs. BUF (Nov. 29), @ EDM (Dec. 2), @ CGY (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.9%

Reason for hope: Playoff teams are going to be judged on what allowed them to win and/or be eliminated. Giving up 20 goals over the final four games of their first-round series against the Oilers -- after having a 2-0 series lead -- created quite a few questions about the Kings entering the offseason. Among the items that came into question was their defensive structure. They'll probably need to wait until the playoffs to definitively answer any of the questions after four straight first-round exits. But the way they've started the season -- allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game -- has at least suggested that they're adept at playing close games.

Next seven days: @ ANA (Nov. 28), vs. VAN (Nov. 29), vs. WSH (Dec. 2), vs. CHI (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 58.3%

Reason for hope: Matthew Schaefer. The rookie defenseman has been better than advertised after New York selected him No. 1 in the 2025 draft. Schaefer is electric at both ends of the ice and takes on important minutes (over 22 per game) that shows how much confidence coach Patrick Roy already has in the Calder Trophy favorite. And he's not the only exciting rookie that has Islanders fans buzzing. Maxim Shabanov delivered a breakout three-point performance to cap off a recent 6-1-0 trip, illustrating why New York coveted the former KHL player (and why he's likely to earn a promotion from the fourth line).

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Nov. 28), vs. WSH (Nov. 30), vs. TB (Dec. 2), vs. COL (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 60.9%

Reason for hope: Natural Stat Trick's metrics show that the Kraken were leading the NHL in team save percentage in 5-on-5 play earlier this week, and were tied for fourth in team save percentage in all situations. Joey Daccord, Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray have provided continuity in net, which has complemented the Kraken's defensive structure. In Lane Lambert's first season as coach, the Kraken have been among the stronger teams in the NHL at limiting high-danger scoring chances per 60 and scoring chances per 60 in 5-on-5 play.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Nov. 29), @ EDM (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 58.3%

Reason for hope: Washington has Alex Ovechkin still playing premier hockey into his 40s. That simply can't be taken for granted. The Capitals' captain tied for the team lead with 20 points in his first 20 games, and also added another hat trick earlier this month. He's not the only veteran contributing for Washington -- Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun have all been difference-makers in D.C. Goaltender Logan Thompson also has been outstanding, ranking among the league's top starters in save percentage and goals-against average.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Nov. 28), @ NYI (Nov. 30), @ LA (Dec. 2), @ SJ (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 56.3%

Reason for hope: There has been enough of a sample size that proves the Mammoth could have something good with their current roster. They opened the regular season winning eight of 10 games, including a seven-game winning streak. One reason they were in the top five in goals allowed per game in that span is their top-five status in shots allowed per game. They were also in the top five in shots per game and goals scored per game.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Nov. 28), @ STL (Nov. 29), @ SJ (Dec. 1), @ ANA (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 56.3%

Reason for hope: Detroit is having its best start in a decade, and it's not for one reason in particular. This is a group effort delivering on GM Steve Yzerman's vision for the Red Wings as a high-skilled, defensively responsible team. Coach Todd McLellan is maximizing Detroit's potential in his first full season. The defensive buy-in isn't only reflected in stats -- such as how the Red Wings average among the fewest shots against per game this season -- but in how skaters such as Dylan Larkin are thriving. The Red Wings' captain leads the team in goals and points and has provided invaluable leadership to equally impressive rookie forwards Emmitt Finnie and Nate Danielson.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Nov. 28), @ BOS (Nov. 29), vs. BOS (Dec. 2), @ CBJ (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.4%

Reason for hope: This is a different Penguins team under first-year coach Dan Muse, who is pushing all the right buttons. Muse's system brings out the best in Pittsburgh's skaters by giving them freedom to operate, and that has paid off in the Penguins' growing confidence. Pittsburgh is giving up the second-fewest goals this season, ranks in the top 10 offensively and has the league's best power play. The Penguins' goaltending has benefited from the emergence of Arturs Silovs and an improved Tristan Jarry. Basically, it has been all systems go for Pittsburgh.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Nov. 28), vs. TOR (Nov. 29), @ PHI (Dec. 1), @ TB (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 60.9%

Reason for hope: Ottawa got off to a shaky start before recommitting to coach Travis Green's defensive structure. That shift has been a game-changer, as the Senators staked their claim among the Atlantic's top three clubs. The Senators are allowing the third-fewest shots per game this season, and their goals-against average has trended downward since adapting that new mindset in late October. Ottawa hasn't had trouble scoring with Drake Batherson (who leads the Sens with 19 points in 17 games), Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto all contributing regularly. Jake Sanderson continues to be a revelation at both ends for Ottawa, and that has been especially impactful after captain Brady Tkachuk was sidelined by an early-season injury.

Next seven days: @ STL (Nov. 28), @ DAL (Nov. 30), @ MTL (Dec. 2), vs. NYR (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 61.4%

Reason for hope: Montreal didn't think rookie goalie Jakub Dobes would be the backbone to their early-season success, but the rising star became exactly that by outperforming starter Sam Montembeault as one of the league's breakout netminders. Dobes has been aided by the Canadiens' more consistent defensive effort. The Habs didn't pay enough attention on that end of the ice last season, and it hurt them. Now, the Canadiens have been stronger through the neutral zone and played with tighter gaps to limit rush chances. The Canadiens' top skaters have also delivered, with Cole Caufield already notching 13 goals and Nick Suzuki compiling 22 points in his first 20 games.

Next seven days: @ VGK (Nov. 28), @ COL (Nov. 29), vs. OTT (Dec. 2), vs. WPG (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 54.6%

Reason for hope: The Jets can score goals, sometimes in bulk. They can get those goals from different line combinations and defense pairings in ways that many other teams can't. That nicely complements the contributions of Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele, who are each averaging more than a point per game. It's a key reason behind their top-12 status in goals per game and top-10 power play. Knowing they can generate goals at a high rate could prove useful upon the news that three-time Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck could sit out up to six weeks.

Next seven days: @ CAR (Nov. 28), @ NSH (Nov. 29), @ BUF (Dec. 1), @ MTL (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 54.4%

Reason for hope: Florida has proved depth and resiliency can be a weapon. Or at least a helpful tool. The Panthers are adaptive in the face of injury woes, and that next-man-up mentality could see them through as it has in the past. Florida is getting some of Brad Marchand's best hockey in years as the team's goals and points leader, complementing strong starts from Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell. The Panthers can seemingly weather a storm better than most thanks to ... well, you know, being back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and all, and the confidence that comes with it.

Next seven days: vs. CGY (Nov. 28), vs. TOR (Dec. 2), vs. NSH (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 54.4%

Reason for hope: The questions about Connor Bedard have been replaced with another set of questions: Will he make Canada's Olympic team while also possibly winning a scoring title? Bedard is on pace for 116 points, and if that holds, it'll be the highest-scoring season of any Blackhawks player not named Denis Savard. Plus, any of the concerns about their veterans' struggles from last season have been erased this season. Though Bedard is generating a lot of attention, the goaltending could signify just how much has changed with the Blackhawks from last season. They finished with a team save percentage of .894 in 2024-25, but have begun this season with a .911 mark through 22 games, tied for fourth in the NHL. Spencer Knight is presenting his case for why he could be under Olympic consideration for Team USA.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Nov. 28), vs. ANA (Nov. 30), @ VGK (Dec. 2), @ LA (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 61.4%

Reason for hope: Rick Tocchet's group is finding ways to win hockey games with solid defensive play -- they've hovered near the top 10 in goals against per game. That has rubbed off on the Flyers' penalty kill, too, which is near the top of the league. Goaltender Dan Vladar has been a surprisingly reliable starter, going from a tandem option with Samuel Ersson to the backbone of Philadelphia's defense. Another pillar is defenseman Travis Sanheim, who has been in superb command of the Flyers' blue line. And up front, Trevor Zegras -- acquired in the offseason to bolster Philadelphia's center depth -- is averaging over a point per game to lead the Flyers' offense along with Travis Konecny.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Nov. 28), @ NJ (Nov. 29), vs. PIT (Dec. 1), vs. BUF (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 56%

Reason for hope: Full credit to first-year coach Marco Sturm for implementing a defense-first structure that Boston has embraced enough to mitigate some of the sting from top center Elias Lindholm sitting out most of this season because of a lower-body injury. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been particularly strong, bringing a bruising presence to the Bruins' blue line. Boston has also benefited from Jeremy Swayman's return to form this season, and the team is top-10 on both the power play and penalty kill. The Bruins weren't expected to be a powerhouse up front, but David Pastrnak has been his usual dynamic self and Morgan Geekie is a budding offensive star.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Nov. 28), vs. DET (Nov. 29), @ DET (Dec. 2), vs. STL (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 52.1%

Reason for hope: Their current projection has them on pace to finish with more than 80 points for the first time since the 2018-19 season, which was also their last playoff appearance. They've seen progress from their young core of Yaroslav Askarov, William Eklund and Will Smith, while their veterans continue to help in ways that can and can't be measured. Then there's an entirely different conversation that can be had about Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini, who is among the league leaders in points, could be playing his way on to Canada's Olympic team. He's currently on pace for 121 points, and if that holds, he'd surpass Joe Thornton (his landlord) for the most in a single season (114) in franchise history.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Nov. 28), @ VGK (Nov. 29), vs. UTA (Dec. 1), vs. WSH (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 54.2%

Reason for hope: Columbus can always count on Zach Werenski to deliver, and the Blue Jackets' best player has been exactly that to start the season. Werenski is tied for the second-most points on the team -- having notched his 400th career point earlier this month -- and plays nearly 27 minutes per game. Up front, it's Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli showcasing how promising Columbus' present and future are on offense, as those young skaters continue to grow and mature. The Blue Jackets have had notable scoring success at 5-on-5 as well thanks to one of the league's best attacks on the rush.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Nov. 28), @ NJ (Dec. 1), vs. DET (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 50%

Reason for hope: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are both averaging more than a point per game, while others such as Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic have also made offensive contributions for the Oilers. The two-time defending Western Conference champions have done this before. They've had slow starts -- some even slower than what they've encountered this season -- and have still reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Next seven days: @ SEA (Nov. 29), vs. MIN (Dec. 2), vs. SEA (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 52%

Reason for hope: New York is a superior defensive team under first-year coach Mike Sullivan, and that has kept them afloat. The Rangers are one of the NHL's stingiest teams -- averaging 2.65 goals against -- and that's a credit to many of New York's skaters playing some of the best defense of their careers. And of course the offseason addition of Vladislav Gavrikov changed the narrative there, too; the big-bodied defender has been a strong partner for Adam Fox, anchoring the Rangers' blue line. Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have been a terrific goaltending tandem for the Blueshirts as well.

Next seven days: @ BOS (Nov. 28), vs. TB (Nov. 29), vs. DAL (Dec. 2), @ OTT (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 47.8%

Reason for hope: Buffalo found a potential hidden gem in goaltender Colten Ellis. The Sabres claimed Ellis off waivers from St. Louis in October, and he has stepped in recently to help stabilize Buffalo in net. Ellis was 3-1-0 in his first four games, with a .914 save percentage, earning a longer look in the starter's role and providing a bright spot amid an otherwise difficult season. Josh Doan is another new face that has fit in well, playing over 15 minutes per game and notching 12 points in his first 20 games.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Nov. 28), @ MIN (Nov. 29), vs. WPG (Dec. 1), @ PHI (Dec. 3)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 50%

Reason for hope: Toronto could not have anticipated John Tavares turning back the clock. That's the case, though, and a good thing, too, because Tavares -- along with William Nylander -- has been powering the Leafs' success up front. Tavares' 12 goals in his first 21 games ranked in the top 10 in the NHL, and Nylander had 27 points in his first 19 games. Nick Robertson is also a surprise standout with a regular top-six role. Toronto has managed to rank top-five in goals scored and second in 5-on-5 goals. The Leafs recently welcomed Joseph Woll back after he dealt with a personal issue to start the season, and the netminder has barely missed a beat, stepping in as Toronto's No. 1 goalie.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Nov. 28), @ PIT (Nov. 29), @ FLA (Dec. 2), @ CAR (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 43.8%

Reason for hope: They're among the best teams in the NHL at limiting scoring chances. They are among the top 10 in scoring chances allowed and high-danger scoring chances allowed per 60.

Next seven days: vs. OTT (Nov. 28), vs. UTA (Nov. 29), vs. ANA (Dec. 1), @ BOS (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 45.8%

Reason for hope: Winning four of their first six games. That window provided a glimpse into how a healthy version of the Canucks could function. A fully healthy Thatcher Demko looked like the version of himself who was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2023-24. Filip Chytil scored three goals during that stretch and was starting to answer questions about whether he could find consistency as a top-six center. There was also the continued emergence of Kiefer Sherwood, who went from 19 goals in his first season with the Canucks to scoring four times in those first six games and nine goals for the month.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Nov. 28), @ LA (Nov. 29), @ COL (Dec. 2)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 38%

Reason for hope: Being in contention for the worst record in the NHL usually comes with a porous defensive structure. Unless it's the Flames, apparently. Their defense would be the hallmark of a team that's trying to make a push for a playoff spot. They're in the top four in scoring chances allowed per 60 and high-danger scoring chances allowed per 60. The Flames are also 13th in shots allowed per 60.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Nov. 28), @ CAR (Nov. 30), @ NSH (Dec. 2), vs. MIN (Dec. 4)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 39.1%

Reason for hope: Well, they have an above-league-average penalty kill. So there's that at least. Filip Forsberg is continuing to build on his legacy as the best forward in franchise history. He's projected to reach the 30-goal mark for the fourth time in the past five seasons and the fifth time in his career. Plus, Matthew Wood is presenting a strong case to make the All-Rookie Team and potentially be a Calder Trophy finalist.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Nov. 28), vs. WPG (Nov. 29), vs. CGY (Dec. 2), @ FLA (Dec. 4)