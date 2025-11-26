Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who was off to a hot start before injuring his wrist last month, participated in the morning skate Wednesday and will play for Vegas against the Ottawa Senators.

Stone was placed on injured reserve Oct. 20. He had 13 points in his first six games before getting hurt.

"It's good to have his energy back," coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He's good on the bench. He's a leader. It's just nice to have him back. He makes our team better."

Stone has been skating with the Golden Knights' American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson.

"If I didn't have that, I'd probably be looking more at Friday," Stone said of his return. "Everything's healed. I got the practices I needed. I'm ready to go."

Stone was on the top line when he was injured, but will be on the third-line center against the Senators, with Mitch Marner moving to wing.

Braeden Bowman, a 22-year-old rookie, will remain on the top line with Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev. Bowman has four goals and two assists in seven games.

Cassidy, however, didn't rule out returning Stone to the first line.

"We're going to try it this way to start," Cassidy said. "You might see both tonight."

Stone will replace Bowman on the top power play unit, which was 9 of 24 when him in the lineup. The Golden Knights then converted just three of their next 34 opportunities.

But they've experienced a resurgence with Bowman on the power play, going 6 of 19 in the past six games.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old Stone has been injured in recent seasons. He played 66 games last season, his most since the 2018-19 season.

"Every injury is frustrating," Stone said. "I don't enjoy rehabbing. I've unfortunately gotten good at it. I understand the best way to go about it, but no rehab's fun. I don't wish it on anyone. I'm excited to be back."