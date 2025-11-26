Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, back in the lineup after being out for more than a month because of a wrist injury, scored a tying power-play goal in the third period Wednesday, but Vegas dropped a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Vegas dropped to 1-8 in overtime games. The Golden Knights have points in seven of eight games, but four were overtime losses.

Stone, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 20, had 13 points in his first six games before getting hurt.

"It's good to have his energy back," coach Bruce Cassidy said before Wednesday's loss. "He's good on the bench. He's a leader. It's just nice to have him back. He makes our team better."

Stone had been skating with the Golden Knights' American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada.

"If I didn't have that, I'd probably be looking more at Friday," Stone said of his return. "Everything's healed. I got the practices I needed. I'm ready to go."

Stone was on the top line when he was injured but was on the third-line center against the Senators, with Mitch Marner moving to wing. Braeden Bowman, a 22-year-old rookie, remained on the top line with Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev.

This was not the first time the 33-year-old Stone has been injured in recent seasons. He played 66 games last season, his most since the 2018-19 season.

"Every injury is frustrating," Stone said before Wednesday's game. "I don't enjoy rehabbing. I've unfortunately gotten good at it. I understand the best way to go about it, but no rehab's fun. I don't wish it on anyone. I'm excited to be back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.