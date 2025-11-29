Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller played in Friday night's 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, one day after the unexpected death of his father.

As a tribute, Keller was named the game's first star.

"He loves his teammates so much, and his teammates just love him so much," Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. "He drives our passion and our competitiveness every night. He's the kind of guy who wants to be better every night. We cannot have a better example of a captain."

The 27-year-old Keller has played all 10 of his NHL seasons with the Arizona-Utah franchise and was named captain before last season, when the club moved to Salt Lake City. The No. 7 pick in the 2016 draft and four-time All-Star was a 30-goal scorer each of the past three seasons, including career highs last season with 60 assists and 90 points.

He went into Friday's game second on the club with 21 points, including eight goals.

"Obviously, Kell's our leader in the locker room but also away from the rink. He's done an incredible job leading us and guiding us," Utah's Lawson Crouse said. "I've been with him for 10-plus years now. It's really our turn to support him. It's hard news, and we're all trying to deal with it in the best way that we can."

Said Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan:. "I don't know how the young man played, to be quite honest with you. A lot of credit to him. My heart goes out to him and his family."