New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is being placed on long-term injured reserve with an upper body injury that is considered week-to-week, sources told ESPN.

Sources said that after Fox received a second opinion on Sunday, the injury was not believed to be long-term and should not affect his availability for the Olympics in February.

However, going on LTIR means Fox will be sidelined for at least 10 games and 24 days.

Fox had an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning before leaving the game early after getting checked into the boards by Brandon Hagel. The 27-year-old appeared to be favoring his left arm on the way to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The defenseman has three goals and 23 assists in 27 games to tie him with Artemi Panarin for the team lead in points (26) this season. While it was somewhat of a positive update considering how serious the injury appeared, it is not ideal as the Rangers (13-12-2) sit outside of playoff position and now will be without their top defenseman until at least around Christmas.

Olympic rosters are due on Dec. 31. Fox, a Long Island native, was on Team USA's roster for Four Nations last February.