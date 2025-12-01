Carter Hart is expected to make his debut for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, sources confirmed a report from ESPN NHL analyst Kevin Weekes.

Hart - who last appeared in an NHL game two years ago with the Philadelphia Flyers - was recalled from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday in anticipation of his league-mandated suspension being lifted on Monday.

Hart, along with Dillon Dubé, Michael McLeod, Cale Foote and Alex Formenton, was put on an indefinite leave of absence by the NHL in January 2024 following sexual assault allegations after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala.

The 27-year-old was never arrested but was charged with one count of sexual assault on Jan. 30, 2024. The trial began on April 22, 2025, in London, Ont. All five men were eventually acquitted last summer, with a judge ruling prosecutors did not meet the onus to convict the defendants on any and all counts.

The NHL announced in September that those players would be eligible to sign with a new club on Oct. 15 and be reinstated on Dec. 1.

Hart is the only one who has agreed on an NHL deal. He signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas in October and has been with the Silver Knights for the last month. Hart appeared in three AHL games, posting a 3.07 goals-against average and a .839 save percentage.

Foote was signed to an AHL contract by the Chicago Wolves - affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes - on Monday.

When Hart last suited up for the Flyers, on Jan. 20, 2024, he gave up five goals and was pulled after two periods in a 7-4 loss to Colorado. In 227 career games - all with Philadelphia - Hart 96-93-29 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.