Aside from a loss Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche keep rolling, and their spot atop the NHL standings is equaled by their position in the ESPN NHL Power Rankings.

Beyond the Avalanche, the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers rose up the rankings this week, while the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Utah Mammoth took a tumble.

The month of December includes many games on the schedule, and for this week's edition of the Power Rankings, we've identified the most intriguing matchup on the docket for each club.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Nov. 28. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 81.5%

Dec. 27 at the Golden Knights. Months remain before the Stanley Cup playoff picture crystallizes into its final form. It's a decent bet, however, that the Avs and Knights will both be skating into late April and beyond, and this contest is as good of a Western Conference finals preview as we may get before the actual thing -- or at least until their next game on the schedule on April 11.

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 6), @ PHI (Dec. 7), @ NSH (Dec. 9), vs. FLA (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 73.2%

Dec. 13 vs. the Panthers. The Stars have won a great many of their games this season; they are second in the NHL standings behind the juggernaut Avs. But one of the games they didn't win was against the defending Stanley Cup champs. Can they get a W here, in the last time they'll see them this season until a possible Cup Final?

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Dec. 5), vs. PIT (Dec. 7), @ WPG (Dec. 9), @ MIN (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 65.4%

Dec. 20 at the Lightning. There's a lot of season left. But it looks these two former Southeast Division rivals will be near the top of their respective divisions -- and could square off in the Eastern Conference finals in May.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Dec. 6), vs. SJ (Dec. 7), vs. CBJ (Dec. 9), @ WSH (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 63%

Dec. 9 at/Dec. 28 vs. the Canadiens. There were many strange events during the early 2020s. One of them was the 2020-21 NHL season where four new divisions were created, and the playoffs culminated in a Stanley Cup Final pitting one Atlantic Division team against another. Years have passed since then, and now both the Lightning and Canadiens are fighting for playoff position among their traditional division rivals.

Next seven days: vs. NYI (Dec. 6), @ TOR (Dec. 8), @ MTL (Dec. 9), @ NJ (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 62.5%

Dec. 27 at the Jets. Around 450 miles separate these two Central Division rivals, but both will be fighting for similar real estate in the playoff race if the Avs and Stars keep dominating as they have.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Dec. 6), @ SEA (Dec. 8), vs. DAL (Dec. 11)

play 0:56 Jesper Wallstedt records 4th shutout in 6 games Arda Öcal breaks down Jesper Wallstedt's historic accomplishment following Minnesota's 1-0 victory.

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 64.3%

Dec. 11 vs. the Hurricanes. Although the team matchup here is notable -- both the Caps and Canes are near the top of the Metro -- this comes down to a historical stat angle for Alex Ovechkin. The team against which Ovi has scored the most goals in his record-breaking career is the Winnipeg Jets (58); No. 2 on that list is Carolina (53). Does he close the gap with a tally (or two, or three) in this contest?

Next seven days: @ ANA (Dec. 5), vs. CBJ (Dec. 7), vs. CAR (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 61.1%

Dec. 27 at the Kings. With the Ducks back in the contenders' mix this season, these Battle of SoCal games take on extra meaning. Anaheim won the most recent matchup, 5-4 in a shootout, on Nov. 28.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Dec. 5), vs. CHI (Dec. 7), @ PIT (Dec. 9), @ NYI (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 61.5%

Dec. 23 vs. the Sharks. For the first few years of the Golden Knights' existence, the Sharks were a bitter rival, including some epic, violent clashes in the postseason. San Jose dropped off a bit, but appears back on the upswing. Will this showdown match the intensity of seasons past?

Next seven days: @ NJ (Dec. 5), @ NYR (Dec. 7), @ NYI (Dec. 9), @ PHI (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 61.1%

Dec. 14 vs. the Canucks. With the trade rumor machine running on overdrive when it comes to Quinn Hughes joining his brothers in New Jersey at some point, this is another chance for the Devils faithful to see the eldest Hughes brother in action with his current team.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Dec. 5), @ BOS (Dec. 6), @ OTT (Dec. 9), vs. TB (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 63.5%

Dec. 13 vs. the Sharks. Penguins fans have been blessed to see Sidney Crosby in 1,378 regular-season games (and 180 in the playoffs). On this night, they'll see Macklin Celebrini on PPG Paints Arena ice, a player whose game has recently drawn Crosby comparisons.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Dec. 7), vs. ANA (Dec. 9), vs. MTL (Dec. 11)

play 0:42 Sidney Crosby notches goal on the power play Sidney Crosby notches goal on the power play

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 57.4%

Dec. 29 at the Avalanche. The true test for the 2025-26 Kings will be in how far they progress in the playoffs. But this late-December matchup against the current top team in the West will be a good litmus test.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Dec. 6), @ UTA (Dec. 8), @ SEA (Dec. 10)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 63.5%

Dec. 13 vs./Dec. 14 at the Hurricanes. The Flyers' current standings position is a moderate surprise to those who did not peg them as a playoff team. This home-and-home series against the perennial playoff-contending Canes is a chance for Philly to make a statement.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Dec. 7), vs. SJ (Dec. 9), vs. VGK (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 58.9%

Dec. 27 vs. the Rangers. Neither of these teams has what could be called a firm grasp on a playoff spot at this point, but the geographic rivals always bring the heat to these games no matter the standings.

Next seven days: @ TB (Dec. 6), @ FLA (Dec. 7), vs. VGK (Dec. 9), vs. ANA (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 55.6%

Dec. 27 at the Maple Leafs. Have the Senators surpassed the Leafs? Ottawa didn't have enough to knock Toronto off in the clubs' first-round playoff series in the spring but sits ahead of its intraprovince rival currently.

Next seven days: vs. STL (Dec. 6), vs. NJ (Dec. 9), @ CBJ (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 59.6%

Dec. 6 at the Maple Leafs. Is there anything better than a Saturday night matchup between the Canadiens and Maple Leafs? The clubs have split their matchups thus far, and their next tilt after this one isn't until March 10.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Dec. 6), vs. STL (Dec. 7), vs. TB (Dec. 9), @ PIT (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 55.4%

Dec. 13 at the Blackhawks. These two teams are no longer Norris Division rivals (or even in the same conference), but there's always something special about a Blackhawks-Red Wings game!

Next seven days: @ SEA (Dec. 6), @ VAN (Dec. 8), @ CGY (Dec. 10), @ EDM (Dec. 11)

play 0:50 Patrick Kane lights the lamp for Red Wings Patrick Kane lights the lamp

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 55.2%

Dec. 23 vs. the Canadiens. These two of the Original Six clubs are both in playoff position in the first week of December, which adds some fuel to this rivalry compared to recent seasons when one team was clearly better than the other.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Dec. 6), @ STL (Dec. 9), @ WPG (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 51.8%

Dec. 14 at the Penguins. While the Mammoth and Penguins are fighting for postseason positioning, this game is under more of a spotlight for one Utah skater in particular: Logan Cooley, who grew up in the Pittsburgh area and participated in Sidney Crosby's "Little Penguin" youth hockey program.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Dec. 5), @ CGY (Dec. 6), vs. LA (Dec. 8), vs. FLA (Dec. 10)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 56%

Dec. 12 at the Mammoth. Utah isn't technically an expansion team, but this is still correctly described as the NHL's two newest teams facing off in what also happens to be a superb uniform matchup -- and a pivotal contest in the Western wild-card standings as well.

Next seven days: vs. DET (Dec. 6), vs. MIN (Dec. 8), vs. LA (Dec. 10)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 55.2%

Dec. 23/Dec. 31 at the Capitals. If the Rangers are going to get back in the playoff mix, they'll need to win head-to-head games against teams currently occupying those spots. This double shot of contests against the Caps is an even better opportunity because both games are on the road.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Dec. 6), vs. VGK (Dec. 7), @ CHI (Dec. 10)

play 0:39 Artemi Panarin gets his 900th career point Arda Öcal reports on the big nights from Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad against the Ottawa Senators.

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 55.6%

Dec. 7 at the Ducks. Since it's not possible for the Blackhawks to play the Sharks and Ducks at the same time, we'll pick this matchup that will showcase Connor Bedard against fellow young dynamo Leo Carlsson. Bedard & Co. will next see Macklin Celebrini and San Jose on Feb. 2.

Next seven days: @ LA (Dec. 6), @ ANA (Dec. 7), vs. NYR (Dec. 10)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 57.4%

Dec. 7 vs. the Capitals. The Caps and Blue Jackets have played some memorable games in recent seasons -- including two Columbus victories down the stretch of 2024-25 when the club was fighting for the final wild-card spot. The Caps have won both contests this season -- and both were a 5-1 final score -- so the Blue Jackets are out for some vengeance in this one.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Dec. 6), @ WSH (Dec. 7), @ CAR (Dec. 9), vs. OTT (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 51.8%

Dec. 29 at the Ducks. When it comes to rising teams in the Pacific Division, the Ducks appear to be about a year ahead of the Sharks, so this will be a glimpse into the future for San Jose fans. But it's also a showdown of two of the league's most exciting young talents in San Jose's Macklin Celebrini and Anaheim's Leo Carlsson.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Dec. 5), @ CAR (Dec. 7), @ PHI (Dec. 9), @ TOR (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 51.9%

Dec. 9 vs. the Stars; Dec. 11 vs. the Bruins. At this point, we'd hope that fans in Winnipeg appreciate the fine art of goaltending, given that Connor Hellebuyck -- arguably the best American goalie of all time -- plays for the Jets. If so, this pair of home games will be a treat, as fellow elite American goalies Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman come to town in the same week.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Dec. 5), @ EDM (Dec. 6), vs. DAL (Dec. 9), vs. BOS (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 53.7%

Dec. 16 vs. the Blackhawks. Three days after Connor McDavid and the Oilers buzz through the Six, another Canadian-born superstar named Connor will grace Scotiabank Arena. So, in a season that hasn't gone as well as planned for the Leafs, at least Toronto fans will get an extended look at one definite member of their Olympic team (and one possible addition).

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Dec. 6), vs. TB (Dec. 8), vs. SJ (Dec. 11), vs. EDM (Dec. 13)

play 0:44 Matthew Knies falls to knees, gets up to score great goal for Leafs Matthew Knies falls to knees, gets up to score great goal for Leafs

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 50%

Dec. 15 at/Dec. 27 vs. the Lightning. The NHL schedule makers provided us with a double shot of the Battle of Florida this month! The action will be electric, as usual -- although the teams will probably finish with fewer than the 65 penalties for 312 minutes they amassed in their preseason matchup on Oct. 4.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Dec. 6), vs. NYI (Dec. 7), @ UTA (Dec. 10), @ COL (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 51.8%

Dec. 13 at the Maple Leafs. Last season, both of these clubs were firmly in playoff position but would see their seasons end at the hands of the Cup champion Panthers. This season hasn't gone so well. Which of the two could use this mid-December matchup as a turning point?

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Dec. 6), vs. BUF (Dec. 9), vs. DET (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 48.2%

Dec. 31 at the Stars. The closest that Buffalo has come to a Stanley Cup was in the 1999 Final, which it lost in controversial fashion to the Stars, who just came out with a new uniform paying homage to that title. Will Dallas be sporting those unis on New Year's Eve?

Next seven days: @ WPG (Dec. 5), @ CGY (Dec. 8), @ EDM (Dec. 9), @ VAN (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 44.6%

Dec. 12 vs. the Blackhawks. Not a ton has gone the Blues' way this season, but maybe this old-school rivalry matchup against Chicago will serve to get them back on track for a big second half.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Dec. 6), @ MTL (Dec. 7), vs. BOS (Dec. 9), @ NSH (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 42.6%

Dec. 29 at the Kraken. When it comes to regional rivalries, the Canucks-Kraken matchup isn't on the level of many others around the league ... yet. Perhaps this game jump-starts a big run for the Nucks.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Dec. 5), vs. MIN (Dec. 6), vs. DET (Dec. 8), vs. BUF (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 44.4%

Dec. 27 at the Blues. This hasn't been the greatest season in franchise history. But this game could at least get a bit chippy -- it'll be Nashville's third against St. Louis in December.

Next seven days: @ CAR (Dec. 6), vs. COL (Dec. 9), vs. STL (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 41.4%

Dec. 23 at/Dec. 27 vs. the Oilers. There isn't quite as much juice for these Battle of Alberta contests as when these two met in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, but there's every reason to expect fireworks in this bitter feud.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Dec. 6), vs. BUF (Dec. 8), vs. DET (Dec. 10)