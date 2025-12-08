The NHL's best this week: Terry Ryan and hockey dreams

Open Extended Reactions

Terry Ryan is living out a hockey player's dream. It's just not the exact one he grew up dreaming.

One of the stars of the hit show "Shoresy," the hockey-centered comedy that has acted as equal parts love letter to the sport and cultural tastemaker, Ryan will join his castmates (all of whom are also hockey players achieving various levels of success) on Dec. 10 at UBS Arena on Long Island as part of the Shoresy Fall Classic, a multistop tour across Canada and the United States where the cast plays games typically against the alumni of that NHL team.

"Aaron Asham is one of my best friends in the world. I played junior and pro with him," Ryan said of the retired 15-year NHL veteran who played four seasons with the New York Islanders. "So I'm looking forward to that."

The pace of play is higher than most people think heading in, the 48-year-old noted, adding "we're not out there trying to hurt each other or anything, but it's a step up from a regular shinny game."

"It's a very unique experience. I don't know if I've ever come across anything like it whereby the fans are cheering for both teams," he said. "Even though we lose -- we've been losing most of the games -- we're not getting blown out, and I think people walk away with an appreciation that, you know, we're all actors in the show, but we're all hockey players. We're a pretty good team. We hang in there."

The event, which also includes a Q&A with the cast, was sparked by the massive popularity of the show, which will release its fifth season in Canada on Christmas Day and on Hulu in early 2026 (its parent show, "Letterkenny," wrapped up with 12 seasons and 81 episodes).

As for Ryan, he was the No. 8 pick in the 1995 draft of the Montreal Canadiens, and achieved his dream of playing in the NHL -- but played only eight games with the Habs. He then spent six seasons with different AHL teams after an ankle injury brought his NHL dreams to a halt.

The Newfoundland native continued to play in various leagues while pursuing another career -- film and television. But not as an actor.

"I got an arts degree in folklore and English, and within that there's a film studies certificate. I worked on a crew, I mean like location [scouting], production assistant, AD. I was like 'jump how high' for six years," he said. "Then I spilled over, I did some stunts, and then because I have no tooth, I got to play some parts like, you know, British soldiers, crackheads, pimps, drug dealers, stuff like that. ... My entrance into this world was a lot different than the other guys [on the Shoresy cast]."

Eventually, Ryan did cross paths with one Hollywood star, who took him under his wing.

"There's a show on Netflix called 'Frontier.' I was on crew, I was waiting to get in the union. I met Jason Momoa. He came along with [producers] and gave me a chance," Ryan said. "I had no tooth, Momoa said, 'Keep the tooth out. I can get you some stunt gigs.'

"Five seconds into the show, I'm the very first face you see. It's a British soldier begging for his life, and I've got no tooth obviously ... they got me that role. That's how I got in."

Ryan's "hockey player smile" landed him some small acting parts playing other types of people that might have a tooth missing. Bailey Holiver/NHLI via Getty Images

Ryan and Momoa also shared a love for hockey. Ryan taught Momoa and members of the crew how to skate (in Momoa's case, the finer points).

"I don't know how many times we went out on the ice, maybe 100 times," Ryan recalled.

Ryan also taught Momoa the intricacies of a hockey fight.

"When we first [fought], I just shook him and beat him in a fight," Ryan said. "I said, 'It's all about balance, man. You can be as big as you want.'

"Anyway, he laughed ... trust me, if he hit me with one, it wouldn't matter. [Momoa] wanted to get in a hockey fight [in the second season of 'Frontier'], so, like, I'm [wearing] the British red coat, and he pulls the thing over, and he simulates a hockey fight."

Momoa helped Ryan get several stunt gigs and even hired Ryan as his assistant for a period of time. Eventually, "Letterkenny" called with the role of Ted Hitchcock, a lovable hockey player from Newfoundland with a penchant for "martoonies," which led to "Shoresy."

And now, the show and cast enjoy a level of success that allows them to play in hockey games against NHL players across North America, with thousands of people cheering them from the stands. In a very circuitous way, a version of Ryan's hockey dreams did come true.

Biggest games of the week

I'm getting into "watch every Colorado Avalanche game" territory. I saw them live for the first time this season at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, and it was incredibly fun. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of goals, including a nasty backhand overtime winner under the crossbar that he made look absolutely effortless.

play 1:08 Nathan MacKinnon skates through Rangers defense to score dazzling OT winner Nathan MacKinnon makes a sweet move and scores on the backhand to give the Avalanche an overtime win.

We've been focusing a lot on the lack of regulation losses for Denver's team -- only two so far this season. But we can now start keeping an eye on points in general, because the Avs are are currently on pace for 58 wins and 134 points this season.

That would be second-most points by any team in a season in NHL history, behind the 2022-23 Bruins (135).

If things keep rolling, the Avalanche have a chance to make history. They have build a solid foundation for it. They have the players. Could they do it?

Weeks in mid-December can sort of fly under the radar in the course of the regular season, but these are the ones where teams chasing history work in the shadows and build. The Avs visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, host the Florida Panthers on Thursday and then have the Preds at home Saturday. It could be a three-win week for the NHL's premier team.

Other key games this week

Los Angeles

Kings at

Monday, 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Tampa Bay

Lightning at

Tuesday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Anaheim

Ducks at

Tuesday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tampa Bay

Lightning at

Thursday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Vegas

Golden Knights at

Thursday, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Carolina

Hurricanes at

Thursday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dallas

Stars at

Thursday, 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Edmonton

Oilers at

Saturday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida

Panthers at

Saturday, 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Boston

Bruins at

Sunday, 6 p.m. | ESPN+

What I loved this weekend

The Athletic's Murat Ates wrote a story about the mental health journey of Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi. The story, which includes raw and honest reflection from Vilardi, is equal parts fascinating and emotional. This quote from Vilardi was particularly humbling and something that certainly many athletes probably go through during a game:

"For me, negative self-talk is not just panic attacks; it's something that I deal with a lot. And it drags on. It starts with one play. Then it's like, 'Oh s---, I've got to make up for that play.' Then it drags on to three shifts because you're still thinking in your head that you've got to make up for it. Next thing you know, it's a period and it's like, 'F---, I've only got two periods left.' I was in my head the whole first period."

Sports psychologist Dr. Alicia Naser -- who works with NHL players such as Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright and Calgary Flames center John Beecher along with other professional athletes -- has helped to normalize the discussions, particular through her social media content, which includes bite-sized wisdom and actionable items related to mental health and performance that can benefit anyone watching or reading.

Hart Trophy contenders if the season ended today

Nathan MacKinnon times three. That's it.

But really, MacKinnon obviously remains on the list. He's currently on pace for 70 goals and 140 points this season; if he reaches those totals, he'd be the fifth player in NHL history to do it, joining Wayne Gretzky (who did it four times), Mario Lemieux (twice), Bernie Nicholls (1988-89) and Phil Esposito (1970-71). MacKinnon would also have the first 70-goal season since Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny did it in 1992-93 (both with 76 goals).

As for the second contender, that goes to Connor McDavid. He pulled into second place in the points race, now six back of MacKinnon with 42; he also leads the league in assists (28).

Indeed, this might be the week it becomes a two-player race. For that reason, I'm giving one more nod in this section to both Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, because one (or both) might be unseated as early as next week. I kind of hope I'm wrong though.

Social media post of the week

It definitely isn't the 6-7 cam at MSG, or Sam Bennett taking part in the trend.

My choice this week is new hockey fan Big Z on TikTok. It feels as if every few years someone goes viral (at least in the hockey bubble) for finding out how exciting hockey is. It's fun to live vicariously through someone who is experiencing the same joy we all once did as hockey fans.

Big Z's joy over seeing Alex Ovechkin and Dustin Byfuglien deliver checks, or lamenting a Red Wings shootout loss (but still saying that he needs to buy a jersey), is fantastic.

Stick taps

The Washington Capitals have partnered with WWE to release a limited edition collab for John Cena's final WWE match before he retires, taking place Saturday. The shirt features Cena wearing a Caps hat holding a towel in his iconic pose that reads "Let's Go Caps."

I'm all for more partnerships like this. City-specific merchandise is on the rise and often becomes a collector's item. WWE also has championship belts specific to teams across multiple sports, including the NHL.