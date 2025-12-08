Open Extended Reactions

Charlie McAvoy is on the road to recovery and close to rejoining the Boston Bruins lineup.

Boston's top defenseman has been sidelined since taking a slapshot to the face from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson on Nov. 15. McAvoy suffered what he recently described as a "linear fracture" to the left side of his face, that included, he said, "some displacement, and I lost a lot of teeth on the bottom."

The blueliner was instructed not to eat solid foods until at least six weeks after suffering the injury. He lost 20 pounds in the first week and a half afterward while relegated to a liquid diet. McAvoy said on Monday that he's mending nicely now though and, after shedding his non-contact jersey at practice, was looking forward to getting back to work with the Bruins.

"Every day I feel better," he said. "We're getting it back. We're getting the chance to do more, skate more, skate longer, and work out off the ice. All those things. We're making strides and I'm healing on the fly."

McAvoy will be on Boston's upcoming three-game road trip starting on Tuesday in St. Louis, although it's still unclear when he'll get the green light to suit up.

"We'll see," said McAvoy when asked if he'd be ready to face the Blues. "Going on the trip with the expectation and hoping that some point along the way on the trip I'll be able to get back in."

It's not the first time McAvoy has missed time with a significant injury -- he just had shoulder surgery in February after getting hurt while representing Team USA at the 4 Nations Faceoff -- but this particular ailment was something entirely new.

"It's been one of the weirdest injuries I've ever had," he said last week. "The feeling of having so much trauma in your mouth. It's a wild feeling. But we're doing everything we can to get back fast."

McAvoy has been forced to consume only what could be made in a blender. He tried some creative options at first -- including pulverized chicken and vegetables -- but called that a "non-starter" and carried on with classic soft foods.

"Soups have been my go-to," said McAvoy, who's gained back about half of the weight he lost. "Early on a lot of milkshakes and ice cream."

Considering the force of Dobson's shot -- which knocked McAvoy directly onto his back -- the Bruins' blueliner admitted he "knew right away I was in trouble" and is grateful to finally have enough energy to anchor Boston's backend again.

McAvoy has 14 points in 19 games this season, while pacing the club in ice time with 23:46 per game. The Bruins are 4-5-0 since McAvoy went down and are currently second in the Atlantic Division.

McAvoy isn't the only injured party Boston hopes to get back soon. David Pastrnak -- the Bruins' leading scorer -- has been out since Nov. 26 but he will be on Boston's road trip as well with sights set on a return.