TORONTO -- Macklin Celebrini is having an aspirational start to this NHL regular season that's led the San Jose Sharks to be a surprising early contender.

And that could lead the teenage phenom all the way to another coveted roster spot -- as part of Team Canada at the upcoming Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina. It's certainly on his radar.

"That's a goal; it's a dream of every kid who grows up in Canada," said Celebrini following the Sharks' practice on Wednesday. "Right when the [NHL] season started that wasn't really my focus, it's still not my focus [since I] can't really control what they decide or what they do, but being on that team would be a huge honor."

Celebrini, 19, has been a dominant threat in his second NHL season. He has 15 goals and 43 points in 31 games, putting him third behind only Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid in scoring, and he's tied for McDavid for the second-most assists (28). That production is a major reason why the Sharks are a .500 team sitting right in the mix for a Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Seeing San Jose succeed was and is Celebrini's primary concern but he can't deny the lure of donning red and white in February wasn't motivating throughout his offseason training, which he did alongside Sidney Crosby - already named to Canada's roster - in the latter's native Nova Scotia.

"Over the summer and kind of leading up to [this year] I think for sure [it was motivating]," said Celebrini. "It's been something that I've been working towards, and it's been a goal of mine. That thought obviously lingers around you, but there's so much we need to focus on, so much going on, that if you just keep thinking that it's going to be a little bit overwhelming."

To that end, Celebrini has been staying off social media to keep all the noise swelling around him at bay. He does keep up with another Team Canada hopeful -- Chicago's Connor Bedard -- who is also pushing his way into the Olympic conversation in the midst of a sensational third NHL season (40 points in 29 games).

Canada's coach Jon Cooper said this week that "those kids" -- meaning Celebrini and the 20-year-old Bedard -- are going to make for some "excruciatingly tough" decisions for him and the country's management team before they submit a final roster by December 31.

Celebrini said he hasn't had any discussion with Cooper or Canada's GM Doug Armstrong. If they were to chat with him though, Sharks' coach Ryan Warsofsky expects they'd find a player mature beyond his years that's grown into being "a true 200-foot center."

"He's extremely impressive," said Warofsky. "You kick yourself because he's 19 years old and you can't believe it. [The pressure] doesn't bother him whatsoever. And he goes about his business. The way he prepares, it's like he's been in the league for 12 years...he's as humble as they come, he's extremely self-driven. He's not looking to go get his two points; he'd rather us win a hockey game.

"When you have someone like that, that's when we know we're moving in the right direction."