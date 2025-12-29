        <
        >

          Who has the most points as a teenager in NHL history?

          Sidney Crosby notched over 200 NHL points as a teenager. Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 29, 2025, 12:18 PM

          Before they were NHL stars, they were phenoms.

          Players like Sidney Crosby have wasted no time coming into the league and making an impact. The Pittsburgh Penguins playmaker kicked off his NHL career at 18 years old, notching his first Hart Memorial Trophy at 19. In his two years as an NHL teenager, Crosby amassed 222 career points -- the most for a player under 20.

          In the 2025-26 season, former No. 1 draft pick Macklin Celebrini started his sophomore season off strong for the San Jose Sharks. The 19-year-old entered the holiday break matching Crosby's 55-point mark from 2006 for the most points for a teenager before Christmas.

          Check out which other players scored the most NHL points as teenagers below:

          • Sidney Crosby, 222

          • Wayne Gretzky, 220

          • Dale Hawerchuk, 194

          • Jimmy Carson, 186

          • Steve Yzerman, 176

          • Brian Bellows, 148

          • Ron Francis, 142

          • Bobby Carpenter, 136

          • Patrik Laine, 134

          • Phil Housley, 132

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for standings, scores, stats, schedules and more.