Who has the most points as a teenager in NHL history?

Before they were NHL stars, they were phenoms.
Players like Sidney Crosby have wasted no time coming into the league and making an impact. The Pittsburgh Penguins playmaker kicked off his NHL career at 18 years old, notching his first Hart Memorial Trophy at 19. In his two years as an NHL teenager, Crosby amassed 222 career points -- the most for a player under 20.
In the 2025-26 season, former No. 1 draft pick Macklin Celebrini started his sophomore season off strong for the San Jose Sharks. The 19-year-old entered the holiday break matching Crosby's 55-point mark from 2006 for the most points for a teenager before Christmas.
Check out which other players scored the most NHL points as teenagers below:
Sidney Crosby, 222
Wayne Gretzky, 220
Dale Hawerchuk, 194
Jimmy Carson, 186
Steve Yzerman, 176
Brian Bellows, 148
Ron Francis, 142
Bobby Carpenter, 136
Patrik Laine, 134
Phil Housley, 132
