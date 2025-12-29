Who has the most points as a teenager in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

Before they were NHL stars, they were phenoms.

Players like Sidney Crosby have wasted no time coming into the league and making an impact. The Pittsburgh Penguins playmaker kicked off his NHL career at 18 years old, notching his first Hart Memorial Trophy at 19. In his two years as an NHL teenager, Crosby amassed 222 career points -- the most for a player under 20.

In the 2025-26 season, former No. 1 draft pick Macklin Celebrini started his sophomore season off strong for the San Jose Sharks. The 19-year-old entered the holiday break matching Crosby's 55-point mark from 2006 for the most points for a teenager before Christmas.

Check out which other players scored the most NHL points as teenagers below:

Sidney Crosby, 222

Wayne Gretzky, 220

Dale Hawerchuk, 194

Jimmy Carson, 186

Steve Yzerman, 176

Brian Bellows, 148

Ron Francis, 142

Bobby Carpenter, 136

Patrik Laine, 134

Phil Housley, 132

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for standings, scores, stats, schedules and more.