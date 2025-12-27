Open Extended Reactions

J.J. Moser became the latest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning to sign a long-term contract with the defenseman agreeing to an eight-year deal worth $6.75 million annually, the club announced Saturday, shortly before the team faced the Florida Panthers.

Moser now becomes the fourth defenseman and the 10th player on the Lightning's current roster who will be under contract with the franchise for more than three years, according to PuckPedia. It's a list that includes Anthony Cirelli, Jake Guentzel, captain Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, among others.

Injuries have played a significant role in the Lightning's chase for the fourth Stanley Cup in their franchise history and their first 2021 when they won consecutive titles.

Those adjustments have seen Moser become one of the most trusted options for Lightning coach Jon Cooper. The 25-year-old leads the Lightning with an average of 21 minutes, 41 seconds of ice time and has played in 34 of the team's 36 games entering Saturday.

Having a mostly healthy and consistent Moser has provided stability within a defensive structure that has seen the team be without top-four staples such as Eric Cernak, Hedman and McDonaugh throughout various portions of this season. It was a trio that also entered Saturday playing fewer than 20 games each.

Moser, who has three goals and 12 points this season, is three points shy of what he produced over 54 games in his first campaign with the Lightning last season.

The Lightning acquired Moser as part of the package that saw them part ways with star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev in a trade in June 2024 with the Utah Mammoth. The Lightning also received prospect forward Conor Geekie, a 2024 seventh-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

Moser's contributions this season have also played a part in why the Lightning (20-13-3) entered Saturday third in the Atlantic Division in which they were four points behind the first-place Detroit Red Wings while also being tied on points with the Washington Capitals for the first of two Eastern Conference wild-card spots.

His new deal also comes more than a month before Moser will head to The Olympics where he's expected to play for Switzerland. Moser is one of 11 active Swiss players in the NHL this season. It's a group that also features Kevin Fiala, Nico Hischier, Roman Josi and Timo Meier.