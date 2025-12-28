Open Extended Reactions

The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association have a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement to end a strike that lasted two days.

The league and union on Saturday night announced the deal that still needs to be ratified by the board of governors and the full player membership. A total of 28 games had been postponed Friday and Saturday since the PHPA went on strike.

The sides released no details about the CBA that they believe will bring players back to work. They had been engaged in talks since January.

It was not immediately clear when play would resume in the 30-team North American minor hockey league two tiers below the NHL.