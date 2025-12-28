Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Blue Jackets placed All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski on injured reserve.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 20.

Werenski, second in the league among defensemen in goals (14) and points (40), is considered day-to-day by Columbus after suffering a lower-body injury late during the Dec. 20 game at the Anaheim Ducks. He is also second among all players in ice time, averaging 26:48 per game.

Forward Mathieu Olivier was activated off injured reserve after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury that happened at Washington on Nov. 24. He has three goals and nine points in 23 games this season.