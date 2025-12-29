Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In a sequence that the NHL will likely look into this week for potential discipline, New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal took a two-handed chop to Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment on Sunday night.

In Columbus' 4-2 victory at Nationwide Arena, its second straight win, Marchment took a tripping penalty when he dropped New York rookie Matthew Schaefer in the second period in what appeared to be a knee-on-knee hit.

Barzal's slash appeared to be in reaction to Marchment's trip, and Islanders coach Patrick Roy was asked about the sequence in his postgame media availability.

"Well, we thought it was a knee," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said of Marchment's hit on Schaefer. "And then, we're never going to blame a teammate for going to try and defend a teammate."

Schaefer, 18, this year's No. 1 overall pick, is in the midst of a standout season for New York. He has nine goals an 24 points, while averaging 23:45 time on the ice.

