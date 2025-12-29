Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov on Monday, hoping the 24-year-old can fulfill his potential with a change in scenery.

The Penguins sent forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round draft pick that originally belonged to St. Louis and a 2027 third-round pick that originally belonged to Washington to the Blue Jackets for Chinakhov. Heinen, 30, is a 10-year NHL veteran who cleared waivers earlier Monday. He has been assigned to the AHL by Columbus.

Chinakhov, in his fifth NHL season, makes $2.1 million against the salary cap and is a restricted free agent next summer. He signed a two-year extension with the Jackets in June 2024. The Russian winger was selected 21st overall in the 2020 NHL draft. He had requested a trade during the offseason, saying, "I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade."

Chinakhov has three goals and three assists in 29 games this season, with his average ice time dropping from 15:43 last season to just 10:18 this season. Injuries have plagued his career, with his high in games played (62) coming his rookie season in 2021-22. Despite several opportunities, he was unable to secure a place among the Blue Jackets' top six forwards.

"This trade provides us with additional draft capital over the next two years and a good two-way player in Danton Heinen that will add to our organizational depth at the forward position," Columbus general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "With regard to Yegor, we believe a change of scenery was in the best interests of both he and the club and we thank him for his contributions over the past five seasons."