New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $5,000 on Monday, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for his two-handed slash to Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety made the announcement a day after Columbus' 4-2 victory at Nationwide Arena, in which Marchment was called for a tripping penalty when he dropped New York rookie Matthew Schaefer in the second period in what appeared to be a knee-on-knee hit.

Barzal's slash appeared to be in reaction to Marchment's trip. Islanders coach Patrick Roy was asked about the sequence in his postgame media availability.

"Well, we thought it was a knee," Roy said of Marchment's hit on Schaefer. "And then, we're never going to blame a teammate for going to try and defend a teammate."

Schaefer, 18, this year's No. 1 pick, is in the midst of a standout season for New York. He has nine goals and 24 points, while averaging 23:45 time on the ice.

The Blue Jackets will meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. The Islanders take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.