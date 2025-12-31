Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Tom Wilson had two goals and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals past the New York Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday.

Wilson, who earlier in the day was named a member of Canada's Olympic roster, got into a fight with Sam Carrick in the second period for at least his second Gordie Howe hat trick -- a goal, an assist and a fight -- since March 3, 2025.

Justin Sourdif also had two goals and Anthony Beauvillier and Aliaksei Protas each scored for the Capitals, who have won two of the last three games.

Adam Fox, making his return from long-term injured reserve, had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have lost three straight. Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider also scored.

The Capitals' Tom Wilson got into a second-period fight with Sam Carrick and also had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Rangers. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire

With the Capitals tied 1-1 and needing a spark in the second, Wilson rose to the occasion. The 31-year-old came streaking up ice and leveled Noah Laba before getting to the front of the net and roofing a feed from Connor McMichael to restore Washington's lead as he became the first Capital to hit the 20-goal mark this season. Minutes later, he answered for Laba's hit, fighting Carrick.

The fight, initiated by Carrick, put the Capitals on the power play. Sourdif snuck a loose puck past Jonathan Quick, who had 21 saves, to end a 16-game goal drought to make it 3-1.

Fox responded with a power-play goal of his own soon after to pull things to 3-2 going into the third.

Protas and Wilson, netting his 200th career goal, added insurance tallies late to cushion the lead.

Schneider brought New York back within two late.

Wilson assisted Sourdif on an empty-netter.

Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves for Washington.