DALLAS -- Tage Thompson scored twice within 2½ minutes midway through the third period and had an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

That matches both the franchise record and the longest for an NHL team this season, also done by Colorado in November.

Josh Doan and defenseman Bowen Byram each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves in his third start during the streak, allowing one goal in each game.

Mavrik Bourque scored for the Stars. They are second in the overall NHL standings and had a six-game point streak snapped (4-0-2).

Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots and lost in regulation for the first time since his first start of the season on Oct. 16. DeSmith went on a franchise-record 13-game point streak (9-0-4).

Byram's goal with 2:55 left in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie.

Bourque put in a rebound 15 seconds in on the game's opening shift. Two of Bourque's six goals this season have come in the past four games.

The Sabres also extended their road winning streak to seven games, the longest in the league this season.

Buffalo hasn't trailed after two periods during the streak, leading eight times and tied twice. Thompson gave the Sabres a two-goal lead at 9:21 of the third period and scored again with 8:25 left, his team-high 20th.

Sabres goalie Alex Lyon, who has earned seven wins during the streak, returned to Buffalo for further evaluation after suffering a lower-body injury late in Monday's win at St. Louis.

Doan's score ended his eight-game goalless streak.