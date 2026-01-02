Greg Wyshynski breaks down the biggest snubs from Team Canada's roster, including Sam Bennett and Connor Bedard. (1:31)

Amid the excitement of roster announcements for the 2026 Winter Games at Milan-Cortina, there are still many NHL hockey games to be played this month.

As part of this week's Power Rankings -- led again by, you guessed it, the juggernaut Colorado Avalanche -- we've identified a key game during the month of January for each team, whether it's a rivalry matchup, a clash with another contender in the other conference or a meeting of a certain player with former teammates.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Dec. 19. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 85.9%

Jan. 3 at the Hurricanes: Avs fans won't have to wait long to see their team test its mettle against three of the East's best teams. First up in that group is the Hurricanes, who have just missed the Stanley Cup Final in recent seasons, but seem as strong as ever in 2025-26.

Next seven days: @ CAR (Jan. 3), @ FLA (Jan. 4), @ TB (Jan. 6), vs. OTT (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 69.5%

Jan. 29 at the Golden Knights: The Stars get a break in January from the Avalanche and Wild. But they do play against (most of) the top contenders in the Pacific, including this showdown in Vegas at the tail end of the month.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Jan. 4), @ CAR (Jan. 6), @ WSH (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 67.1%

Jan. 31 at the Oilers: Now that the Wild have entered into the inner circle of Western Conference powers, they must continue to prove themselves against the established teams. They beat the Oilers 5-2 on Dec. 20 at home; how will this game pan out in Alberta?

Next seven days: @ ANA (Jan. 2), @ LA (Jan. 3), @ LA (Jan. 5), @ SEA (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 63.8%

Jan. 16 vs. the Panthers: Both the Canes and Panthers have proved to be a tough out in the postseason recently -- literally no one could beat the Panthers the past two playoffs -- and this showdown could well be an Eastern Conference finals preview.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Jan. 3), @ NJ (Jan. 4), vs. DAL (Jan. 6), vs. ANA (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 63.8%

Jan. 18 at the Stars: Obviously, the Lightning will have something to say about the aforementioned Panthers-Hurricanes conference finals, but Jon Cooper's team always has its sights set on the big prize. Could this tilt be a Cup Final preview?

Next seven days: @ SJ (Jan. 3), vs. COL (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 61.9%

Jan. 10 at the Canadiens: Two Original Six franchises. Two iconic uniforms. Two teams in a playoff position in January. It's a good test for the Red Wings to maintain their hold in the Atlantic Division.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Jan. 3), @ OTT (Jan. 5), vs. VAN (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 60.3%

Jan. 15 at the Penguins: We'll always have time for a Keystone State battle, and now that both the Flyers and Penguins are both challenging for a postseason spot, these games mean even more.

Next seven days: @ EDM (Jan. 3), vs. ANA (Jan. 6), vs. TOR (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 57.3%

Jan. 31 vs. the Hurricanes: If the Capitals are going to win the Metro Division title again, they'll need the Hurricanes to start losing more often -- they've got a chance to directly impact that trend in this matchup.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Jan. 3), vs. ANA (Jan. 5), vs. DAL (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 58.5%

Jan. 28, 29 vs. and at the Rangers: There's bad blood (to some degree) between the Isles and all the other teams in the Metro Division, but there's nothing like games against their most vitriolic rivals from Manhattan. And these games are on back-to-back nights.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Jan. 3), vs. NJ (Jan. 6), @ NSH (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 59.2%

Jan. 14 at the Kings: The Oilers' recent heater put them on top of the Pacific Division, but that doesn't diminish this key showdown between two teams looking up at them in the standings.

Next seven days: @ STL (Jan. 2), @ CHI (Jan. 4), @ WPG (Jan. 6), vs. CBJ (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 62.5%

Jan. 13 at the Capitals: Although making the playoffs was a nice surprise for Canadiens fans last season, the Capitals made quick work of the Habs in the first round. Revenge was not Montreal's in the first matchup this season either, as it was on the wrong end of an 8-4 result. Can the Canadiens ante up any better in this one?

Next seven days: @ STL (Jan. 3), @ DAL (Jan. 4), vs. CGY (Jan. 7), vs. FLA (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 57.7%

Jan. 2 vs. the Rangers: No sense overthinking this one. It's the Winter Classic, a showcase of the two-time defending champions skating in an outdoor game in South Florida!

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Jan. 2), vs. COL (Jan. 4), @ TOR (Jan. 6) @ MTL (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 59%

Jan. 15 vs. the Canadiens: The Sabres' recent 10-game winning streak set a franchise record. To end their franchise's long playoff drought, they'll need to win games against teams ahead of them in the standings, such as this one.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Jan. 3), vs. VAN (Jan. 6), @ NYR (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 56.1%

Jan. 22 vs. the Penguins: It's Round 2 of the Tristan Jarry-Stuart Skinner Bowl, after the Penguins and Oilers traded those goalies for each other earlier this season. Edmonton took Round 1, 6-4, on Dec. 16.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Jan. 3), vs. NSH (Jan. 6), @ WPG (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 56.3%

Jan. 26 at the Oilers: The Ducks seem to have arrived as playoff contenders earlier than some projected. This matchup against the two-time defending Western Conference champs will be a litmus test as to how ready they are for a real run.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Jan. 2), @ WSH (Jan. 5), @ PHI (Jan. 6), @ CAR (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 57.7%

Jan. 3 at the Red Wings: After a better-than-expected start, the Penguins have fallen off the pace a bit of late. A showdown in a nationally televised game against the Atlantic Division leaders could serve as a jumping-off point for another hot streak.

Next seven days: @ DET (Jan. 3), @ CBJ (Jan. 4), vs. NJ (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 52.6%

Jan. 16, 17 vs. and at the Ducks: The Kings have had the upper hand in the Battle of Southern California in recent seasons, but the Ducks are a much more adept flock in 2025-26. These two games could have a major impact on where the two clubs finish in the Pacific Division pecking order.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Jan. 3), vs. MIN (Jan. 5), vs. SJ (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 55%

Jan. 6 at the Islanders: Have the Isles stolen the Devils' spot in the Metro Division playoff race? The Devils need to get points in every divisional matchup, but particularly against their NYC-area neighbors.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Jan. 3), vs. CAR (Jan. 4), @ NYI (Jan. 6), @ PIT (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 55%

Jan. 23 vs. the Golden Knights: This is a game the Maple Leafs have had circled on the schedule since it was released, as former Leaf Mitch Marner returns to Scotiabank Arena (current get-in price: $210).

Next seven days: @ NYI (Jan. 3), vs. FLA (Jan. 6), @ PHI (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 55.1%

Jan. 10 vs. the Panthers: Although Matthew Tkachuk isn't going to play in the Winter Classic on Friday, he has begun practicing again and could be back in the lineup for this matchup against brother Brady Tkachuk and the Sens.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Jan. 3), vs. DET (Jan. 5), @ UTA (Jan. 7), @ COL (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 53.8%

Jan. 11 vs. the Golden Knights: There was a time when this was one of the NHL's fiercest rivalries. Then the Sharks fell off the map a bit, before coming back into the playoff mix this season. A win here would solidify that claim -- at least from a psychological angle.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Jan. 3), vs. CBJ (Jan. 6), @ LA (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 53.7%

Jan. 10 vs. the Rangers: The B's-Rangers rivalry isn't as heated as, say, Red Sox-Yankees. But as both teams remain on the periphery of the Eastern Conference wild-card race, these points are crucial for both.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Jan. 3), @ SEA (Jan. 6), vs. CGY (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 51.2%

Jan. 2 vs. the Panthers: Although the Winter Classic is more of a showcase for the Panthers -- and the NHL's ice-making wizards -- this is the first game for the Blueshirts in calendar 2026, and a chance to perhaps turn over a new leaf as they try to get back in a playoff spot.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (Jan. 2), vs. UTA (Jan. 5), vs. BUF (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 50%

Jan. 24 vs. the Mammoth: After a brutal start to the season, the Predators have steadied the ship -- including going 7-3-0 in their past 10 games to pull to within a point of a wild-card spot. To stay in the mix, they'll need to fend off other challengers, such as the Mammoth, whose seasonal trend has been in the other direction.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Jan. 3), @ EDM (Jan. 6), vs. NYI (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 51.3%

Jan. 4, 17 vs. and at the Penguins: One of the NHL's best under-the-radar rivalries, as the Ohio-Pennsylvania neighbors have had some epic clashes in the past. Both teams are out of the playoffs at the moment, and could be fighting tooth and nail for every win.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Jan. 3), vs. PIT (Jan. 4), @ SJ (Jan. 6), @ VGK (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 50%

Jan. 24, 26, 27, 29 at the Predators, Lightning, Panthers and Hurricanes: Although the Mammoth are improved from last season, they remain outside a playoff spot following a rough November and December. This Southern fried trip at the end of January will truly be a make-or-break stretch -- provided Utah can string some wins together beforehand.

Next seven days: @ NJ (Jan. 3), @ NYR (Jan. 5), vs. OTT (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 50%

Jan. 31 vs. the Sharks: The Flames' early-season struggles led many to predict the front office would start trading veteran players well ahead of the trade deadline. But along the way, the wins started piling up, and Calgary is on the fringes of the wild-card race. One of the teams they're chasing? The Sharks, who head to the Scotiabank Saddledome to close out the month.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Jan. 3), vs. SEA (Jan. 5), @ MTL (Jan. 7), @ BOS (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 53.9%

Jan. 6 vs. the Bruins: Although it now has been a couple of years, dynamic Bruins winger Morgan Geekie was once a Kraken, and he'll bring his goal-scoring prowess back to the Emerald City for this one.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Jan. 2), @ CGY (Jan. 5), vs. BOS (Jan. 6), vs. MIN (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 46.3%

Jan. 20 at the Jets: The Blues gave the Jets just about all they could handle in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. Neither team is too close to the postseason right now, but maybe this game could spur them to that end by April.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Jan. 2), vs. MTL (Jan. 3), @ CHI (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 46.3%

Jan. 19 vs. the Jets: As much as anyone else, Jonathan Toews personifies the Blackhawks' dynasty days of the 2010s. This will be his first game back wearing a jersey other than Chicago's.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Jan. 3),. Vs. VGK (Jan. 4), vs. STL (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 43.6%

Jan. 8 vs. the Oilers: Connor McDavid & Co. were not very gracious hosts when they laid a 6-2 beating on the Jets on Dec. 6. Can the Jets get some sort of revenge on this night?

Next seven days: @ OTT (Jan. 3), vs. VGK (Jan. 6), vs. EDM (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 44.9%

Jan. 3 vs. the Bruins: Hey, it's the 15-year anniversary of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Canucks and Bruins. Neither team appears too likely to return to that stage here in 2026, but it's fun to reminisce.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Jan. 2), vs. BOS (Jan. 3), @ BUF (Jan. 6), @ DET (Jan. 8)