NEW YORK -- Islanders center Bo Horvat will be evaluated by a doctor Friday after leaving Thursday's game with an undisclosed lower-body injury, coach Patrick Roy said.

Horvat left with 12 minutes remaining in a 7-2 home loss to the Utah Mammoth after getting tangled up with Utah defenseman Sean Durzi. He had difficulty putting weight on his left leg as he left the ice.

"He'll see the doctor [Friday] and I'm sure we'll have more [then] or the day after," Roy told reporters.

Horvat on Wednesday was named to Canada's roster for the upcoming Milan Olympics. He missed five games in December because of injury but is the Islanders' leading scorer with 33 points, and his 21 goals are nine more than his next-closest teammate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.