With the calendar flipped to 2026, we are three months and change away from the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And despite the naysaying of some prognosticators, both the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins are in the postseason mix.

That's an understatement for the Red Wings, who have been battling for the No. 1 spot in the Atlantic Division. The Penguins have a bit more work to do -- they're just on the outside looking in as Saturday's games begin.

But Saturday's game (noon ET, ABC) is more than just a matchup between two potential Eastern Conference postseason competitors. This rivalry goes back nearly two decades, as these two clubs met in consecutive Stanley Cup Finals; the Red Wings won the 2008 Stanley Cup and the Penguins won in 2009.

To help get you ready for the showdown, here's a guide on the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Research, along with broadcast information.

Pittsburgh

Penguins at

Saturday, noon ET | ABC

Little Caesars Arena

Money line: DET -148, PIT +124 | Over/under: 6.5

Penguins

Record: 18-12-9, 45 points

Power Ranking: 16

Leading scorer: Sidney Crosby (23 goals, 20 assists)

Notes from ESPN Research

The Penguins won their first three games after the NHL's three-day holiday break Dec. 24-26, winning 7-3 at the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-1 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, then 4-3 in overtime over the Red Wings. Regarding the first two games, this was the first time since October 2022 that the club had consecutive four-goal wins.

Pittsburgh is 3-9 in games decided past regulation this season. The Penguins' nine OT/SO losses are tied with the Los Angeles Kings for second most behind the Vegas Golden Knights (11).

Crosby was named to Canada's Olympic roster this week. He'll be the third player age 38 or older to play for Canada in the Olympics with NHL players, joining Martin St. Louis in 2014 and Al MacInnis in 2002. (Both were also 38.)

Sid is trending toward averaging 1.00 points per game for his 21st straight season (his entire career), at 1.05. Last season, he broke a tie with Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons averaging 1.00 points per game, at 20.

With two points on Thursday, Erik Karlsson became the 14th defenseman in NHL history to reach 900.

Since making the trade for Stuart Skinner on Dec. 12, the Penguins have the second-worst team save percentage in the NHL, at .845, ahead of only the Anaheim Ducks (.828). They were eighth (.903) prior to the deal.

Red Wings

Record: 24-14-4, 52 points

Power Ranking: 6

Leading scorer: Lucas Raymond (11 goals, 33 assists)

Notes from ESPN Research