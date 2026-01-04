Alexander Wennberg slaps in the overtime-winning goal to lift the Sharks over the Maple Leafs 3-2. (0:40)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks signed forward Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension Sunday.

Wennberg, 31, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season before reaching the deal to stay in San Jose.

He has seven goals and 19 assists this season and was picked to be part of Sweden's team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Wennberg has 108 goals and 288 assists in 830 career games with San Jose, the New York Rangers, Seattle, Florida and Columbus. He signed as a free agent with the Sharks before last season.