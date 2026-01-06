Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin left his team's game Monday night against the Utah Mammoth midway through the first period with a left leg injury.

Shesterkin's leg bent awkwardly with his skate on the ice as he attempted to avoid contact with Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, who was on the edge of the crease. Peterka did not appear to make contact with Shesterkin, who lay down in the net in pain while he was attended to by a trainer.

The 30-year-old face of the franchise was helped off the ice by the trainer and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and did not put any weight on his left foot. Veteran backup Jonathan Quick replaced Shesterkin.

At the end of the first period, the Rangers announced that Shesterkin has a lower-body injury, and he would not return.

Quick, 39, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is in his third season with the Rangers, and was 3-6-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average before Monday.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2022 and is in the first season of an eight-year, $92 million contract that made him the highest-paid player at the position in league history.

The Russia native from Moscow is 17-12-4 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season, his seventh with the Rangers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.