One of the top prospects in the 2026 NHL draft is getting a midseason change of address.

Tynan Lawrence, projected to be the No. 1 center selected in June, will be leaving the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks to join Boston University for the second half of the NCAA season.

This is a strategic decision by Lawrence to try and push his way toward being not just the first center off draft boards but the first selection overall. The Lumberjacks' captain has seen limited action so far this year but has quickly made the most of his ice time producing 17 points in just 13 appearances after recovering from an injury he sustained during the preseason.

Lawrence was initially committed to attending BU next season. NCAA rules do allow for schools to add eligible players midseason though. By facing tougher competition in the months leading up to the draft, Lawrence could put himself in a better position to rival peers such as Gavin McKenna (already suiting up for Penn State) who are jockeying for top selection consideration.

The 17-year-old Lawrence was dominant last year for the Lumberjacks, with 25 goals and 54 points in 56 games. He added 8 goals and 18 points in 14 playoff games to earn MVP honors when Muskegon won the league's Clark Cup.

BU has 16 regular-season games left on their schedule. The Terriers are 9-8-1 to date.