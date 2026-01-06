Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers placed goaltender Igor Shesterkin on injured reserve and defenseman Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, a day after the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth. Both players have lower-body injuries.

According to sources, the Rangers avoided the worst-case scenario with Shesterkin, who left Monday's game early with a noncontact injury and hobbled to the locker room with the help of a teammate and a trainer.

Shesterkin underwent imaging Tuesday and continues to be evaluated, but the injury is not believed to keep him out past a week-to-week designation, sources said.

Fox, who had just returned from a 14-game absence with an upper-body injury, is believed to have tweaked something at the end of Monday's loss. Fox did not start in overtime, in which Utah's Sean Durzi scored the game-winning goal 1:06 in.

Fox must miss 10 games and 24 days with an LTIR designation, meaning he is not eligible return until at least Jan 31 against Pittsburgh. The defenseman had 1 goal, 1 assist and 4 blocked shots in his three games back from injury.

Shesterkin, 30, has played 34 games this season and has a 2.52 goals-against average with a .912 save percentage this season.

Shesterkin, who won the Vezina Trophy, is in the first season of an eight-year, $92 million deal that made him the top-paid goaltender in the league. The Rangers will now rely on backup Jonathan Quick. The 39-year-old veteran, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, is considered one of the best backups in the league. Quick has gone 3-6-2 with a 2.11 GAA this season.

The Rangers find themselves out of a playoff spot with 46 points through their first 44 games. In a rare interview with WFAN in New York on Monday, Rangers owner James Dolan gave a vote of confidence to coach Mike Sullivan and general manager Chris Drury.

Sullivan joined the Rangers this offseason as the league's highest-paid coach. Dolan told the radio station that the team is "not out of it by any means."

"You have to be patient. The team has to jell together. They have to see that they can win. They have to believe in themselves," Dolan told WFAN. "I think the team from last year didn't really believe in themselves. So, installing that kind of culture -- and hockey is even harder because there are more players, right? -- that's going to take a while."