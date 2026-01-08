WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Haydn Fleury rejoined the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday in the aftermath of crashing into the boards and getting taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Coach Scott Arniel said Fleury, who spent the night in the hospital, had a broken nose and a bruised back, adding it was still unclear if the 29-year-old was concussed. The Jets after the game against Vegas on Tuesday reported Fleury was fully alert and moving his extremities.

"He was banged up pretty good," Arniel said. "He felt it. But it's great to see him here today and see him around the room."

The team put Fleury on injured reserve, a move that rules him out for at least the next three games.

Fleury was checked in the chest by Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar in the first period. Kolesar was not penalized.

Winnipeg's bench emptied onto the ice in a show of support for Fleury as he was taken off the ice. When the game resumed, Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry fought Kolesar.