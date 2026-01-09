        <
        >

          Who has the most overtime goals in NHL history?

          Alex Ovechkin has the most overtime goals in NHL history. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
          • Zach Ingraham
          Jan 9, 2026, 07:44 PM

          The NHL's introduction of the 3-on-3 overtime format in the 2015-16 season led to an explosion of overtime goals in regular-season games. It's the rare NHL all-time list where Wayne Gretzky's name is nowhere to be found. The Great One scored just two regular-season overtime goals in his career.

          Alex Ovechkin's 27 overtime goals headline a top 10 filled with modern-day stars. Sidney Crosby sits right behind his longtime on-ice rival.

          Here's a look at the players with the most overtime goals in NHL history (regular season):

          *Denotes active player

