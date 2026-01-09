Who has the most overtime goals in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL's introduction of the 3-on-3 overtime format in the 2015-16 season led to an explosion of overtime goals in regular-season games. It's the rare NHL all-time list where Wayne Gretzky's name is nowhere to be found. The Great One scored just two regular-season overtime goals in his career.

Alex Ovechkin's 27 overtime goals headline a top 10 filled with modern-day stars. Sidney Crosby sits right behind his longtime on-ice rival.

Here's a look at the players with the most overtime goals in NHL history (regular season):

*Denotes active player

