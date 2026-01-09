The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins are members of the NHL's Original Six, so it's not hyperbole to say that their current rivalry is 100 years in the making.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, ABC and the ESPN App) for the second of three meetings during the 2025-26 regular season. Both teams missed the playoffs last season, but in a topsy-turvy Eastern Conference this season, either of them could finish among the postseason contenders by season's end.
To help get you ready for the showdown, here's a guide on the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Research, along with broadcast information.
New York
Rangers at
Boston
Bruins
Saturday, 1 ET | ABC
TD Garden
Money line: TBD | Over/under: TBD
Rangers
Record: 20-19-6, 46 points
Power Ranking: 21
Leading scorer: Artemi Panarin (16 goals, 32 assists)
Notes from ESPN Research
Defenseman Adam Fox and goaltender Igor Shesterkin both suffered lower-body injuries in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth. Fox was placed on LTIR, which means he has to miss at least 10 games and 24 days, so he can't return until Jan. 31. Shesterkin was placed on IR after his first period injury.
The Rangers are scoring 3.12 goals per game on the road this season (ninth in NHL) vs 1.89 per game at home (last in NHL). No team has a higher increase from home to road in goals per game than the Rangers (+1.23).
The Blueshirts have been shut out a league-high eight times this season -- six times at home and twice on the road. The eight shutouts are tied for the team's second most through 45 games in franchise history, with 1927-28 & 1935-36 and trailing only the 1928-29 team with 10.
Panarin is on pace for his seventh straight season of averaging 1.00 points per game or better with the Rangers, which would tie Jean Ratelle for third most in franchise history, behind Rod Gilbert and Andy Bathgate (eight each). Panarin's 46 points are the most by any NHL player who can become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.
Mika Zibanejad has the fourth most one-timer power-play shot attempts (688) over last 10 seasons, behind Alex Ovechkin (1,139), Steven Stamkos (895) and Boston's David Pastrnak (789).
Bruins
Record: 23-19-2, 48 points
Power Ranking: 20
Leading scorer: David Pastrnak (19 goals, 30 assists)
Notes from ESPN Research
The Bruins are 0-16-0 when trailing after two periods this season, the only team not only without a win but without a point in that scenario this season. Their last win in this scenario was March 11, 2025 vs. the Florida Panthers.
Boston leads the league in penalty minutes (605), penalties taken (220) and minor penalties (187). Only the Tampa Bay Lightning (20) have more major penalties than the Bruins -- tied for second with the Calgary Flames (17) -- and only the Flames have more misconducts (16) than the Bruins (13).
The B's have 47 deflection shot attempts on the power play, tied with the Rangers for fourth most behind the Minnesota Wild (56), Panthers (51) and Vancouver Canucks (51).
Pastrnak is one goal shy of his 10th 20-goal season, which would tie Rick Middleton for fourth in Bruins history behind Johnny Bucyk (16), Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (14 each). It would also be his 10th straight 20-goal season, which would tie Bergeron and Bucyk for second-most in Bruins history behind Marchand's 12 straight.
Morgan Geekie has 41 goals since the league resumed play after the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 22, 2025), tied with Wyatt Johnston for second in span behind Nathan MacKinnon (46). Neither Geekie nor Johnston are currently on an Olympic team.