SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Laurent Brossoit in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Sharks sent defensemen Ryan Ellis and Jake Furlong, along with a 2028 fourth-round pick, to the Blackhawks for Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Brossoit agreed to a $6.6 million, two-year contract with Chicago on July 1, 2024. But he never played for the Blackhawks.

The 32-year-old Brossoit missed all of last season after he had a meniscus operation on his right knee. He had been playing in the minors this year after returning from offseason hip surgery.

Brossoit appeared in 23 games with Winnipeg during the 2023-24 season, going 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Brossoit, a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft, is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 140 career games. He also has played for Edmonton and Vegas.

Ellis, who turned 35 on Saturday, hasn't played since November 2021. He has a salary cap hit of $6.25 million through the 2026-27 season, and the trade moves that number to the Blackhawks' ledger.

Furlong, 21, has two assists in 12 games this season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Allan, 22, has two goals and four assists in 29 games this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League. He appeared in 43 games with Chicago last season, finishing with one goal and seven assists.

Allan was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 32 pick in the 2021 draft.