RALEIGH, N.C. -- Anaheim Ducks winger Troy Terry, who shares the team lead with 42 points, missed his first game of the season Thursday night due to an upper-body injury and isn't expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said after a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes that Terry's absence should be brief.

"He has been good for us all year," Quenneville said. "You have another guy who can handle the puck and make plays. You rely on him a lot, important minutes. That's a good opportunity for other guys to step in, and over the course of the season you're going to be missing guys in big moments as you go along here. You've got to handle that."

The Ducks have lost eight consecutive games (0-7-1) going into the finale of a four-game road trip Saturday night at Buffalo.

Terry played in Anaheim's first 43 games, compiling 13 goals and 29 assists. He has appeared in at least 70 games in four straight seasons. He has a three-game points streak, including two assists Tuesday night at Philadelphia. His 198 career assists rank eighth in Ducks' history.

Tim Washe filled in by making his NHL season debut, appearing in his third career game. He found out prior to the morning skate that he would be in the lineup.

"Sweet dream, playing in the best league in the world," Washe said. "It's such a big and unique opportunity."