What NHL players have won an Olympic gold medal and Stanley Cup?

The peak of professional hockey is the NHL. The pinnacle of the NHL is winning the Stanley Cup. The highest point of the sport as a whole is winning a gold medal for your country at the Winter Olympics.

Only a select few have won an Olympic gold medal and the Stanley Cup in the same year. In 1980, defenseman Ken Morrow was the first to accomplish the feat.

Morrow, a member of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, helped the U.S. men's hockey team to an upset over the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York, en route to winning gold and then led the New York Islanders past the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1980 Stanley Cup Final three months later.

The Stanley Cup victory marked the first of four straight titles for Morrow and the Islanders.

Here is a look at the players who have won an Olympic gold medal and the Stanley Cup in the same year:

2014

Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty (Canada/Los Angeles Kings)

2010

Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews (Canada/Chicago Blackhawks)

2002

Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan (Canada/Detroit Red Wings)

1980

Ken Morrow (USA/New York Islanders)

