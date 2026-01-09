Which NHL players have the most goals at the Olympics?

Open Extended Reactions

There's something special about representing your country at the Olympics. Teemu Selanne did it well.

Selanne played 21 seasons in the NHL, retiring in 2014 after stints with the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. Selanne scored 684 goals during his Hall of Fame career, the most ever by a Finland native.

Nicknamed the Finnish Flash, Selanne was 11th on the NHL's career goals list at the time of his retirement, but he walked away from the game as the league's leading goal scorer in Olympic play. He netted 17 goals for Finland in 30 career appearances at the Winter Games.

With Selanne leading its Olympic charge, Finland won a silver (2006 Winter Olympics) and three bronze medals (1998, 2010 and 2014). Selanne was the tournament's leading scorer in 1998, registering 10 points (four goals and six assists) in five games and was named MVP of the 2014 tournament.

Here is a look at the NHL players with the most career goals at the Olympics:

Teemu Selanne (Finland), 17

Marian Hossa (Slovakia), 14

Olli Jokinen (Finland), 13

Daniel Alfredsson (Sweden), 13

Pavel Bure (Russia), 11

Mats Sundin (Sweden), 11

Jarome Iginla (Canada), 10

Ilya Kovalchuk (Russia), 9

Jaromir Jagr (Czech Republic), 9

Philippe Bozon (France), 8

Alex Ovechkin (Russia), 8

Jere Lehtinen (Finland), 8

