ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Philip Broberg to a six-year, $48 million contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Broberg, recently named to Sweden's team for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, is in his second season with the Blues after signing with the team as a restricted free agent in August 2024.He has two goals and 12 assists in 45 games this season, after scoring eight goals with 21 assists in 68 regular-season games last season.

"It's exciting to have him here for this year, plus six more," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "That takes him right through the meat of his prime years. ... He's a player, I think, on the back end that we can build around."

Broberg, 24, has played in 194 career regular-season games, totaling 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating.

He has also appeared in 27 career postseason games, including 10 in 2023-24 when he helped the Edmonton Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.

He was drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019.