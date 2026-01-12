Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Blake Lizotte is now part of the Pittsburgh Penguins' long-term plan.

The Penguins signed the veteran forward to a three-year contract extension on Monday. The deal, which runs through the 2028-29 season, carries an average annual value of $2.25 million.

The 28-year-old Lizotte has been one of the brightest spots on one of the NHL's most surprising teams. A dependable penalty killer, Lizotte also has five goals and five assists in 35 games this season with Pittsburgh, which began the year with modest expectations but finds itself firmly in the mix to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Lizotte, who signed a two-year agreement with the Penguins in the summer of 2024, tied a career-high with 11 goals last season. His 16 goals since joining Pittsburgh rank fifth on the team over that period.

The Penguins have thrived this season when Lizotte is in the lineup. Pittsburgh is 20-9-6 with Lizotte available and went 1-5-3 when he missed time in December with an upper-body injury.