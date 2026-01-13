CHICAGO -- Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard was ruled out for Monday night's game against Edmonton because of an illness.

The Blackhawks have been hit hard by a stomach bug going around their locker room.

Though Bedard was scratched against the Oilers, goaltender Spencer Knight and defenseman Louis Crevier returned to the lineup. Backup goaltender Arvid Soderblom also was available.

Bedard has 19 goals and a team-high 27 assists in 33 games. The 20-year-old center sat out 12 games because of a right shoulder injury before returning Friday night against Washington. He had two assists in Saturday night's 3-0 victory at Nashville.