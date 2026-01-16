Adin Hill back in Golden Knights goal after nearly 3 months out

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill started his first game in nearly three months, returning to the ice Thursday night to face Toronto after being on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Fellow goalie Carter Hart, who suffered a lower-body injury last week, was placed on IR, as well as forward Brandon Saad.

Hill was injured Oct. 20 against Carolina. The Golden Knights already had planned a Hill bobblehead night for this game.

Hill (1-0-2, 2.73 GAA, .888 save percentage) played only five games this season before going out with the injury.

Hart was injured Jan. 8 against Columbus. He was 5-3-3 with a 3.28 GAA and .871 save percentage before the injury.