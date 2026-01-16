Toronto top scorer William Nylander exits with lower-body injury

William Nylander kicks it from skate to stick and scores to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead. (0:54)

LAS VEGAS -- William Nylander, who leads the Maple Leafs in scoring, went to the locker room late in the first period of Toronto's Thursday night game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury.

Teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson also left the ice in the first but returned for the second period.

The Maple Leafs said that Nylander would not return to the game.

Nylander entered the game with a team-leading 30 assists and 46 points. Nylander added to those totals with a goal and an assist against the Golden Knights.

His overtime goal gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory at Colorado on Monday night to end the Avalanche's 17-game home winning streak.

The 11-year veteran has been an ironman for the Maple Leafs, having appeared in all 82 games each of the past three seasons and in 81 games in 2021-22. However, he had just returned to action Saturday after missing six games with a lower-body injury.