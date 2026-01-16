Ducks trade for Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel, give up 4th-rounder

Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Ducks have acquired forward Jeffrey Viel from the Bruins in a trade for a fourth-round draft pick.

The Bruins will get either Detroit's pick or Philadelphia's pick, whichever is better, in the fourth round of the 2026 draft in the deal announced Friday.

Viel is scoreless with 30 penalty minutes in 10 games this season for Boston, and he hasn't scored an NHL point since the 2021-22 season with the San Jose Sharks.

The physical forward has spent most of his professional career in the AHL and has five points and 183 penalty minutes in 64 career NHL games with the Bruins and Sharks. He scored 40 points for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate in the 2023-24 season.

The Ducks already have physical forward Ross Johnston on their roster. The veteran leads Anaheim with 82 penalty minutes while also scoring a career-high 12 points in 44 games.