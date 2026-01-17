Leo Carlsson's injury threatens availability for Sweden in Olympics

LOS ANGELES -- Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson will be sidelined for three to five weeks after undergoing a procedure to treat a left thigh injury, putting his Olympic participation for Sweden in question.

Carlsson had the procedure Friday in Los Angeles on a Morel-Lavallée lesion -- a rare degloving injury in which skin and fat become separated from fascia tissue, leaving a fluid-filled space.

Carlsson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, got off to an exceptional start for the Ducks this season with 38 points in his first 29 games. He has been in a scoring slump for the past month, producing just six points in the past 15 games.

The 21-year-old Carlsson was selected for Sweden's Olympic team, but the Milan-Cortina Games begin in 3½ weeks.

Carlsson is still the leading scorer for the Ducks this season with 44 points in 44 games.