Sharks acquire winger Kiefer Sherwood from Canucks

The San Jose Sharks are doing something they haven't done in a while: loading up for a playoff push. They acquired forward Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for second-round picks in 2026 and 2027 and AHL defenseman Cole Clayton.

After being a doormat for years, San Jose is hanging on to the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Sherwood offers good production at an affordable salary. He's in the second season of a two-year, $3 million contract. He had 19 goals and 40 points in 78 games in 2024-25, and this season he has a Vancouver-best 17 goals and 23 points in 44 games.

The Canucks have fallen apart, losing 10 straight games. They have the fewest points in the West with 37.

"We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said, according to NHL.com. "As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline."