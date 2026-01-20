Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose's Alex Nedeljkovic trade punches

After Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic gets involved in the scrap, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky skates across the ice and fights Nedeljkovic. (2:00)

Sergei Bobrovsky rushes down the ice for goalie fight in Sharks-Panthers (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

SUNRISE, Fla. -- A goalie fight broke out with 14 minutes left in Monday's game between the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks that had become increasingly chippy with post-whistle pushing and shoving.

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky beelined from his crease to even things up after San Jose's Alex Nedeljkovic was involved in a scrum in the corner.

Sergei Bobrovsky, left, and Alex Nedeljkovic each received a 5-minute major penalty for fighting and an additional 2-minute penalty for leaving the crease to take part in an altercation on Monday night. Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Panthers fans chanted, "Bobby! Bobby!" after the two netminders were done tussling. Cheers followed when Bobrovsky returned from a brief trip to the locker room.

Bobrovsky and Nedeljkovic each were issued a 5-minute major penalty for fighting and an additional 2-minute penalty for leaving the crease to take part in an altercation.

Both goalies stayed in the game, which San Jose won 4-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.