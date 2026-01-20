Avs' Nichushkin in pregame car accident, sits as precaution

DENVER -- Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin was involved in a car accident on his way to the rink Monday and was held out of the Avalanche's 5-2 victory over Washington as a precaution.

Coach Jared Bednar said after the game that Nichushkin got checked out at the facility and suffered minor injuries but that "everything seems to be OK."

"Just not good enough to play tonight," Bednar said. "We'll see what tomorrow brings for him."

Bednar didn't have much information other than saying the roads were icy after an overnight snowfall and that it was a multi-vehicle accident.

"It was a fender bender, but serious enough to keep him out of lineup," Bednar said. "I'm sorry, I don't know all the details."

Nichushkin missed eight games this season with a lower-body injury. He has 11 goals and 16 assists.