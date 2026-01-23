NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's top celebrity fan

Mammoth captain Clayton Keller ties the game with under a minute to play before winning it in overtime. (1:20)

It was a busy week in the hockey world, with a handful of trades -- including Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights -- and our first Olympic roster injury replacement, with Jackson LaCombe replacing the injured Seth Jones.

It's also time for another set of ESPN NHL Power Rankings, led once again by the Colorado Avalanche.

In addition to this week's updated rankings, we've also identified each team's best celebrity fan -- i.e. their leading candidate for the "Heart Trophy." Hit me up if you think you have a better candidate for your team!

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Jan. 16. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 80.2%

Riley Moss. This can really be a Broncos-led team award here. Moss and Alex Palczewski recently attended an Avs game, supporting their fellow Denver-based team.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Jan. 23), @ TOR (Jan. 25), @ OTT (Jan. 28), @ MTL (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 68.8%

Charles Barkley. The NBA legend recently went fishing with Bolts coach Jon Cooper for a good cause. The pair have been friends for over a decade.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Jan. 23), @ CBJ (Jan. 24), vs. UTA (Jan. 26), vs. WPG (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 65.7%

Darius Rucker. The three-time Grammy Award winner sounded the siren at a playoff game last season. I can only assume his devotion to the Canes is true and to the team he says "I only wanna be with you."

Next seven days: @ OTT (Jan. 24), vs. UTA (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 63.7%

Hannah Bilka. The Torrent forward (and Texas native) recently dropped the ceremonial puck at a Stars game. In college, Bilka helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win the NCAA championship in 2024, leading the team in scoring. With Team USA, she won a world championship in 2023.

Next seven days: vs. STL (Jan. 23), @ STL (Jan. 27), @ VGK (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 64.4%

Julius Randle. When Quinn Hughes got traded to Minnesota, one of the first welcomes was from the Timberwolves forward, who said "Welcome to the city my man!! You'll love it here. Can't wait to catch a game." You love to see the mutual athlete respect.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (Jan. 24), vs. CHI (Jan. 27), vs. CGY (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 64.4%

Chad Smith. The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer grew up in Michigan and doesn't hide his massive Wings fandom. He recently attended Sergei Federov's long overdue jersey retirement ceremony.

Next seven days: @ WPG (Jan. 24), vs. LA (Jan. 27), vs. WSH (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 61.2%

Elvis impersonators. The team recently held an "Elvis Impersonator night" and that's about as Vegas as you can get. I wonder if that's one of the first pictures Rasmus Andersson will take when he arrives in Sin City.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Jan. 23), @ OTT (Jan. 25), @ MTL (Jan. 27), vs. DAL (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.8%

Sami Zayn. The WWE Superstar is a Montreal native who proudly reps his hometown Habs ... and bears a striking resemblance to Canadiens mascot Youppi! Zayn will attempt to become No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal.

Next seven days: @ BOS (Jan. 24), vs. VGK (Jan. 27), vs. COL (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 61%

Dion Dawkins. The Bills offensive tackle has been to Sabres games recently, and creating content on Sabres social media. Dawkins has also contributed his time and resources to charitable causes in the Buffalo area, showing his love for the city.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Jan. 24), @ TOR (Jan. 27), vs. LA (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 59%

Madison Beer. The Isles have consistent celebrity fans at their games who have been repping the Island for a long time (Ralph Macchio and Chloe Grace Moretz are other examples). But we'll go with the two-time Grammy nominee and Long Island native, who recently received a jersey with her name on it, which is terrific because who wouldn't love a hockey jersey that says BEER on it?

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Jan. 24), @ PHI (Jan. 26), vs. NYR (Jan. 28), @ NYR (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 61%

Dave Filoni. The lifelong Penguins fans just got promoted to Co-President of Lucasfilm. He's also a goalie, who regularly attends the Mario Lemieux fantasy camp. He's even put Penguins references in Star Wars projects, including the iconic Penguin mask of his favorite goalie, Michel Dion.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Jan. 25), vs. CHI (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 58.8%

Bill Burr. Adam Sandler is in the mix here too, but Burr is more consistent in his posts/public fandom. His locker room lineup read was also hilarious.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Jan. 24), @ NYR (Jan. 26), vs. NSH (Jan. 27), vs. PHI (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 55.8%

Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star is a diehard Oilers fan who repped them all playoffs last season. He's even streamed while watching games.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Jan. 24), vs. ANA (Jan. 26), vs. SJ (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 56%

Jaxson Dart. The New Giants quarterback is proud to be from Utah, recently attended a Mammoth game, took pictures with Tusky and repped the squad well.

Next seven days: @ NSH (Jan. 24), @ TB (Jan. 26), @ FLA (Jan. 27), @ CAR (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 57%

Will Arnett. The comedic actor (and voice actor) who is heard pretty much everywhere is a life-long Leafs fan, and recently had a great encounter with his childhood hero Wendel Clark. He had a great quote about being a fan in the 416: "I think that being a Toronto sports fan teaches you to be resilient." That's a very nice way to put it, Will.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Jan. 23), vs. COL (Jan. 25), vs. BUF (Jan. 27), @ SEA (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 52.9%

Pat Sajak. The former "Wheel of Fortune" host is a longtime Caps fan and recently attended a game with Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. Sajak was also in attendance at UBS Arena last season to see Alex Ovechkin set the all-time goal scoring record.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Jan. 23), @ EDM (Jan. 24), @ SEA (Jan. 27), @ DET (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 56.1%

Shane Gillis. The comedian recently attended a Flyers game and snapped photos with Gritty. I wonder if Gritty dumped any popcorn on him like he does everybody else?

Next seven days: @ COL (Jan. 23), vs. NYI (Jan. 26), @ CBJ (Jan. 28), @ BOS (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 56.1%

Tom Brady. Brady attended the Winter Classic, and while he didn't necessarily pledge allegiance to any team (you'd think if he would pick a Florida team to support it would be the Lightning because he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers), his presence in Miami, plus taking a picture holding the Stanley Cup, qualifies.

Next seven days: @ MIN (Jan. 24), @ CHI (Jan. 25), vs. UTA (Jan. 27), @ STL (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 53%

"Heated Rivalry." The Sens recently sold Rozanov and Hollander jerseys at the team store, where proceeds went to Ottawa Pride Hockey.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Jan. 24), vs. VGK (Jan. 25), vs. COL (Jan. 28)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 55%

Mickey Mouse. Every year, the Ducks spend the day at Disneyland (located in the team's backyard up the road in Anaheim) with fans and loveable Disney characters. Honorable mention to Donald Duck, who welcomed 2025 first-round pick Roger McQueen at Disneyland on draft day over the summer.

Next seven days: @ SEA (Jan. 23), @ CGY (Jan. 25), @ EDM (Jan. 26), @ VAN (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 54.1%

Kaitlyn Chen. The Golden State Valkyries guard is a California native and was recently in the building to see some of Macklin Celebrini's razzle dazzle.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Jan. 23), @ VAN (Jan. 27), @ EDM (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 54.1%

Will Ferrell. The man behind Ron Burgundy will probably win the Heart Trophy for the entire league, for his hilarious costumes and bits while sitting against the glass at Kings games. In a city where plenty of celebrities are available to attend games, Ferrell shines bright -- whether it's talking hockey with Bebe Rexha or dressing up as a referee making calls.

Next seven days: @ STL (Jan. 24), @ CBJ (Jan. 26), @ DET (Jan. 27), @ BUF (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 54%

Kickball Dad. I checked in with NJ Devil for his pick, and without hesitation he responded Kickball Dad (rather, he texted it to me because he obviously doesn't talk). Kickball Dad is one of the best content creators out there, especially if you're a Dolphins or Devils fan, which he has been since day one in 1982.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Jan. 23), @ SEA (Jan. 25), vs. WPG (Jan. 27), vs. NSH (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 54.1%

Marshawn Lynch. The former Seahawks running back is a minority owner of the Kraken and recently helped the team unveil its third jersey -- "it's not just a jersey, it's a fashion statement." The "boy boy Calle" no longer plays for the team, but that's still an iconic line from the Kraken expansion draft.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Jan. 23), vs. NJ (Jan. 25), vs. WSH (Jan. 27), vs. TOR (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 53%

Captain Blue Jacket. This guy dresses up in full superhero attire, complete with custom CBJ jersey, Captain America (erm, CBJ) shield and painted face like he's the Steve Rogers of Ohio's capital. And he attends every game! Sources say he also doesn't like bullies, he doesn't care where they're from. Years ago, and maybe still today, he traveled hours to get his face painted right.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Jan. 24), vs. LA (Jan. 26), vs. PHI (Jan. 28)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 52%

Nick Saban. The "College Gameday" analyst and iconic Alabama coach recently bought a minority interest in the Preds, which I hope means he will be around the team during a playoff run ... even if that idea is in the distance.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Jan. 24), @ BOS (Jan. 27), @ NJ (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 49%

CM Punk. From shooting competitions at intermissions to sitting against the glass and celebrating with the team during past Stanley Cup victories, CM Punk has done it all with the Hawks and continues to rep his hometown squad.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Jan. 23), vs. FLA (Jan. 25), @ MIN (Jan. 27), @ PIT (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 47%

Olivia Steadman. The 22-year-old Jets superfan was born blind and lives with cerebral palsy and other challenges. Her dream was to sing the national anthem at a Jets game.. And now she's done it twice, bringing the house down each time.

Next seven days: vs. DET (Jan. 24), @ NJ (Jan. 27), @ TB (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 47%

Tate McRae. The singer has been spotted at a Devils game recently, but last month also hit up her hometown Flames sporting a Blasty jersey, so until further notice the Flames can claim her as their celebrity fan.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Jan. 23), vs. ANA (Jan. 25), @ MIN (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 47.1%

Gaten Matarazzo. Attend any Rangers game and it's a safe bet Gaten Matarazzo will appear on the jumbotron in celebrity row. The "Stranger Things" star is a massive Rangers fan. He even recently built his ultimate starting five with Stranger Things characters.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Jan. 23), vs. BOS (Jan. 26), @ NYI (Jan. 28), vs. NYI (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 46%

Jon Hamm. The passionate Blues fan is always in the running for this award, even though his latest contribution to hockey wasn't for the Blues but for Team USA in a cheeky commercial that surely riled up the Great White North.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Jan. 23), vs. LA (Jan. 24), vs. DAL (Jan. 27), vs. FLA (Jan. 29)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 39%

Michael Buble. Also very high on the "celebrity status vs. hockey fanatic" scale, Buble co-owns the WHL's Vancouver Giants, and often gives his opinions on the Canucks: "We're closer to being better than people think," he told the Hockey News recently.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Jan. 23), vs. PIT (Jan. 25), vs. SJ (Jan. 27), vs. ANA (Jan. 29)