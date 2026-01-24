Mitch Marner booed in Toronto return with Golden Knights

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Mitch Marner got a chilly -- and loud reception -- in his Toronto return.

The Vegas Golden Knights winger was booed loudly before even touching the puck Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in his first game in Toronto since a long, drawn-out divorce from the Maple Leafs was finalized last summer.

The jeers grew more intense when Marner entered the action on the game's first shift, followed by cheers after he exited the ice.

The Maple Leafs honored Marner, who spent nine seasons in Toronto playing for the team he cheered for as a kid, during the first television timeout. There was a mixture of boos and cheers throughout the 40-second video tribute as many fans rose to their feet. Marner raised his right arm and tapped his chest in acknowledgment with Vegas already up 2-0.

Drafted fourth overall in 2015, Marner enjoyed plenty of regular-season success with the Maple Leafs, but was a lightning rod of criticism in hockey's biggest media market for Toronto's inability to break through in the playoffs.

A slow march out the door from his de facto hometown last season as unrestricted free agency loomed finally ended when the Maple Leafs shipped him to Vegas in a sign-and-trade deal that netted Marner an eight-year, $96 million extension.

Mitch Marner acknowledges the crowd during Friday's game in Toronto, his first game there since a long, drawn-out divorce from the Maple Leafs was finalized last summer. Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

"I don't want to look back," Marner said during a morning media availability at the team's downtown hotel. "If you look back, you'll not focus on what's in front of you."

The 28-year-old star was also asked about the video tribute.

"I'm sure it'll really hit once it starts going," said Marner, who had two assists against Toronto in a 6-5 overtime victory in Las Vegas last week.

Sporting his number from junior -- a golden No. 93 in honor of former Maple Leafs great Doug Gilmour, which is retired in Toronto -- a helmetless Marner went through his usual twirls around the ice during warmups. Some fans booed when he emerged from the tunnel, while others along the glass mostly held up signs of support.

Marner appeared to have a friendly word with Maple Leafs defenseman and former teammate Jake McCabe at the red line.

Marner, who said there would be family in attendance for his return, had 12 goals and 40 assists for 52 points in 49 games coming into Friday.

His new club sits comfortably in a playoff position atop the Pacific Division standings, while Toronto entered play three points out in the Eastern Conference post-season race.

"It's not as chilly," Marner said about life in Las Vegas. "But playing-wise, both passionate fan bases, both have a lot of love for their team. The media aspect of things is a little smaller, but the fan bases are both fantastic."