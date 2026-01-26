The two sides of Mitch Marner's return home to Toronto

Open Extended Reactions

Mitch Marner spent nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. There were some very good times. He established himself as the greatest Maple Leafs player born in the Greater Toronto area. "Mitchy Magic" was often in full force at Scotiabank Arena.

But the relationship turned sour. After years of playoff heartbreaks and early exits, the fan base put Marner in its crosshairs. According to the fans, he was one of the reasons the team wasn't able to finally capture another Stanley Cup and break the "1967" curse. Safety concerns began to mount. Marner's car was stolen, and his address was leaked online. He needed private security for his family.

The fan scrutiny in one of the largest and most intense hockey markets in the world didn't stop. Social media comments and trolls were relentless. A fresh start for the star player seemed inevitable and needed. So, Marner left his hometown team and joined the Vegas Golden Knights via trade, inking an eight-year deal at $12 million in average annual value.

Marner got two very different reactions in his return to Toronto on Friday.

For the first time in his NHL career, the Toronto native was the visitor, donning the Golden Knights' sweater. The first time he touched the puck, the Leafs faithful let him have it, showering him with boos.

"That was fine," Marner told reporters after the game. "I knew it was going to come." Marner noted that the Leafs have a passionate fan base and that he still has "a lot of love for these fans."

Leafs fans brought the heat Friday: "Benedict Marn-old" one sign read. "Thanks for 9 great regular seasons" another read. And yes, Marner was booed throughout the game whenever he touched the puck, save for some cheers on his two helpers as the Golden Knights beat the Leafs 6-3.

But it was all classy when Marner's tribute video aired during the first TV timeout. The video included highlights of his incredible plays wearing the blue and white, and the fans applauded. When the video ended with a message of "Welcome Back Mitch," the fans gave Marner a standing ovation while he skated around center ice acknowledging the crowd. After the game, Marner spotted a fan wearing his jersey in the crowd and gave them his stick.

Marner tossed his game stick to a fan wearing his jersey after the Knights won 6-3. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

This is a formula I would love to see become tradition. The fans have every right to boo a player who left them. This is sports. You paid for a ticket. Boo to your heart's content. These athletes are getting paid millions of dollars to play at the highest levels and win championships -- trolling and booing come with the territory.

But when that tribute video hits, the hate gets put aside and you give a moment of respect for the contributions of that player. That's your moment to say thanks. Toronto got it right in that regard Friday night. Now you can boo him however long you want during games.

It should be assumed and not needed to be said, but doxing, bodily harm and theft are absolutely not OK. Athletes are also human beings.

Who knows how long it will last for Marner? New York Islanders fans still boo John Tavares -- but hey, at least they don't throw rubber snakes on the ice anymore.

Jump ahead:

Games of the week

What I loved this weekend

Hart Trophy candidates

Social post of the week

Stick taps

Biggest games of the week

Boston

Bruins at

6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Obviously, the biggest game this week will be the Stadium Series on Sunday from Raymond James Stadium. I can't wait for the atmosphere, the game itself in that environment, but also all the fun surrounding it. Disney World is a short drive away, and the Gasparilla Pirate Festival will be happening around the same time. It should be an absolute party.

Also, don't forget about the second half of the Stadium Series doubleheader on Sunday night after the Bolts-Bruins game. Marner and his Golden Knights teammates will be heading to Southern California to take on the Anaheim Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Other key games to watch

MONDAY

Utah

Mammoth at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

New York

Islanders at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Anaheim

Ducks at

8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

TUESDAY

Vegas

Golden Knights at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

WEDNESDAY

New York

Rangers at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

THURSDAY

Philadelphia

Flyers at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Colorado

Avalanche at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Utah

Mammoth at

7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Washington

Capitals at

7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+/Hulu

San Jose

Sharks at

9 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Dallas

Stars at

10 p.m. ET | ESPN+

SATURDAY

Colorado

Avalanche at

1 p.m. ET | ABC

New York

Rangers at

3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Carolina

Hurricanes at

5 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Montreal

Canadiens at

7 p.m. ET | NHL Network

Minnesota

Wild at

10 p.m. ET | ESPN+

What I loved this weekend

The Shoresy Classic made a stop in Calgary recently, and the Flames are the favorite team of Jared Keeso, creator of the "Shoresy" comedy show and the actor who plays the title character.

Keeso's passion shone through when he addressed the crowd (and Flames alumni) before the game:

Holy, he set the tone 🔥 So glad to have you at the 'Dome, Jared! pic.twitter.com/MXB3zEyeuh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 23, 2026

A fun thing I learned this weekend while covering the X Games: multiple-time ski big air gold medalist Mac Forehand is the cousin of Trevor Zegras, lives in Utah and attends Mammoth games. Forehand won another gold Friday night on an unreal 2160 jump -- six full rotations! -- for an impressive 96 score from the judges. He will also be competing for Team USA at the Olympics. Best of luck, Mac!

Olympian Mac Forehand, left, has multiple ties to the hockey community. Courtesy of Arda Ocal

Hart Trophy candidates if the season ended today

Another week down and Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini remain in the top three spots for NHL MVP.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

MacKinnon's 88 points is two behind McDavid for the scoring lead, but MacKinnon's Avs remain 10 points clear of the next-best team atop the standings. Celebrini had a relatively quiet week by his standards, but the 19-year-old has 74 points through 50 games.

Here I thought I'd be simply ordering Mac, Mc and Mack in the Hart Trophy race for the rest of the season -- but a new contender is in hot pursuit.

That is Nikita Kucherov, who has 78 points through 46 games for the Eastern juggernaut Lightning. I'm sticking with my same three this week, but Kucherov is officially on watch because he could elbow Celebrini out of the running by going on a streak.

Social media post of the weekend

Is going to go off the board here and call out this excellent photo of two Mount Rushmore-caliber defensemen and a possible future one in Ray Bourque, Rob Blake and Cale Makar. Both because it's an iconic photo that should probably be somewhere in the Hall of Fame but also because Bourque is just like us, standing on his tippy-toes trying not to look too short in the picture (albeit with Makar in skates). All short kings do it, no shame in that!

One photo. Eight Norris Trophies.



Rob Blake and Ray Bourque met up with Cale Makar before tonight's game!



(📸: @Avalanche) pic.twitter.com/zwqe0SL7LL — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2026

And an honorable mention this week: How did NJ Devil make this catch?

This will be a poster on your kids walls for years to come pic.twitter.com/g5BKyx6ctb — NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) January 23, 2026

Stick taps

On Thursday, the NHL, NHLPA and ESPN's Take Back Sports initiative held an innovation competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. Hundreds of undergrad and graduate college students in the state of Florida submitted ideas to help grow the game of hockey at the grassroots level and tackle this question: "How can we strengthen the future of hockey by expanding participation, improving safe access, and making the game more fun and engaging for families and communities?"

It came down to six teams that presented in front of judges and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman took part in the recent innovation convention at ESPN's Wide World of Sports. Arda Ocal/ESPN

Two awards were given out: the Innovator Award (the most out-of-the-box and transformative idea) and the Change Maker Award (most feasible and ready-to-implement award).

Hockey Unidos (Claire Maloney, Emma Mussante, Kylie Hafner and Anthony Costanzo) from the University of South Florida won the Change Maker Award. Their idea involved a culturally tailored hockey pop-up designed to engage Latino communities through festivals, food, language and family-driven activations.

Claire Maloney, Kylie Hafner, Emma Mussante and Anthony Costanzo took home the Change Maker Award. Gary Bogdon/NHLI via Getty Images

AI Hockey Hubs (Demetrius Walker and Adolfo Acevedo) from Florida A&M University won the Innovation Award. Their idea was a portable, tech-enabled micro-rink that can turn small spaces into hockey skill zones using AI-supported training experiences.

AI Hockey Hubs won the Innovation Award at the NHL's Innovation Competition in Orlando. Gary Bogdon/NHLI via Getty Images

Each winning student also won $2,000 and a VIP ticket experience to the 2026 NHL Stadium Series (or a Florida-based home game) along with VIP access to a special NHL, ESPN or Disney behind-the-scenes experience.

Congratulations to the winners!