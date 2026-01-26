Beckett Sennecke's hat trick put Ducks past Flames in OT

Beckett Sennecke takes advantage of the 2-on-1 opportunity and scores the game winner in OT for Anaheim. (0:47)

CALGARY, Alberta -- Rookie Beckett Sennecke scored at 2:54 of overtime for his first NHL hat trick as the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night.

Sennecke's winner came on a 2-on-1 in which he kept the puck and snapped a shot past Dustin Wolf, beating him just inside the post.

He became the ninth rookie in NHL history to record a hat trick that included an overtime goal. His three-goal effort gives him 18 for the season and 41 points overall, which places him second in rookie scoring to the Montreal Canadiens' Ivan Demidov, who has 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points.

Chris Kreider also scored for Anaheim (28-21-3), which extended its winning streak to seven games. Mikael Granlund and Alex Killorn each had two assists. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves and improved to 19-12-2.

The Ducks moved to within one point of the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. Anaheim holds one game in hand. The Ducks and Oilers play Monday in Edmonton.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Matt Coronato and Hunter Brzustewicz, who had his first NHL goal, scored for Calgary (21-25-6), which is winless in its last four games (0-2-2). Wolf, who had 17 stops, fell to 15-21-2.

Huberdeau's ninth goal snapped a 10-game goalless streak. Brzustewicz's first NHL goal comes in his 18th game.

Calgary entered the game having scored just once in each of its last three games since the trading away of defenseman Rasmus Andersson. However, goals less than two minutes apart by Huberdeau and Brzustewicz gave the Flames a 2-0 lead eight minutes into the first period.

Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Coronato broke the deadlock at 4:50 before Kreider tied it at 13:08 and forced the extra session.

Anaheim's second seven-game winning streak of the season gives the Ducks multiple seven-game runs in a season for the first time since 2014-15, when they also had two.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.