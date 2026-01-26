Reports: Rangers' Carson Soucy held out for 'roster management'

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy is being held out of Monday's lineup against the Boston Bruins for roster management reasons, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic reported a deal sending Soucy to the crosstown New York Islanders was brewing. It was not immediately clear what the Rangers would get in return and if they would retain any of his $3.25 million salary.

If completed, the trade would be just the fourth between the teams and first since 2010.

The Islanders have been looking for a left-shooting defenseman since Alexander Romanov injured his right shoulder and had surgery in November, sidelining him for 5 to 6 months. That timeline means Romanov could return at some point after the playoffs begin in mid-April.

Soucy, 31, is a pending unrestricted free agent and would be a rental addition for the Islanders, who have shifted into contending mode in GM Mathieu Darche's first season in charge. No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer emerging as a young star and the rookie of the year front-runner raised the organization's expectations, and making the playoffs in a wide-open Eastern Conference is now a realistic expectation.

The opposite is the case for the Rangers, who are now surprise sellers. Underachieving in Mike Sullivan's first season as coach prompted a change of course for Drury, who got a multiyear contract extension from owner James Dolan in April and is getting the chance to fix a flawed roster.

In a letter to fans posted on social media Jan. 16, Drury said the team would not stand pat and that "a shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool as a team."

"This will not be a rebuild," Drury said. "This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects. We will target players that bring tenacity, speed, skill and a winning pedigree with a focus obtaining young players, draft picks and cap space to allow us flexibility moving forward."

Artemi Panarin, the team's leading scorer every season since signing an $81.5 million contract in 2019, like Soucy is set to be a free agent and could be the best player moved before the NHL's March 6 trade deadline. Panarin is 34, counts $11.6 million against the cap and has a full no-movement clause, which allows him control over where he goes.

Just about everyone in the organization, aside from franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin, top defenseman Adam Fox and prospect Gabe Perreault, figures to be available at the right price.

