NHL fines Maple Leafs' William Nylander $5K for obscene gesture

The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander $5,000 for flipping his middle finger to a broadcast camera that was shown on-air during the game broadcast of a Sunday matinee.

NHL senior vice president of player safety George Parros said he hoped the fine would "serve as a reminder the code of conduct governing extends throughout the arena at NHL games and in public game situations."

The fine was the maximum allowed in the NHL and NHLPA's CBA, with the money going to the Players Emergency Assistance Fund.

Nylander, who has been sidelined the last five games with a lower body injury, was watching as the Leafs fell behind 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in Toronto when a TSN camera panned to him and his fellow scratched teammates. Nylander smirked as he flipped his middle finger.

The 29-year-old apologized hours later on Instagram, writing: "Only love for leafs nation. sorry about my moment of frustration today! didn't mean to upset anyone. looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands."

Speaking in front of reporters on Monday, Nylander doubled down on his apology and clarified that his frustration came from not being able to play and battle alongside his teammates. The 4-1 loss to the Avalanche marked Toronto's fourth straight defeat at home, and sixth loss in seven games as the Leafs find themselves out of a playoff spot.

"Sitting there I got a text message," Nylander told reporters Monday. "I was like 'oh, not a good idea. Not a good thing to do.' So, I apologize about that."

The winger, who has missed 15 games this season with multiple injuries, could return as soon as this week's road trip, which begins with a game in Seattle on Thursday. He has 48 points in 37 games and will play for Sweden in February's Olympics.

"He owned up to it," Toronto coach Craig Berube said Monday. "Things happen. People make mistakes. Players make mistakes. Coaches make mistakes. It happens. He knows it's wrong."